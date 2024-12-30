Most-popular interactive investor articles of 2024
Here are some of the most-read articles written by ii’s experts in 2024.
30th December 2024 09:26
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
1) The £40bn stealth tax set to hit millions of workers
Stealth taxation has been a hot topic over the past few years and is likely to be in the future too. Faith Glasgow breaks down what’s going on and who this is affecting.
2) Budget 2024: AIM shares no longer IHT exempt, and ISA allowance frozen
We run through two announcements that will be of interest to investors following the Autumn Budget.
3) Stockwatch: a 9% yield and nearest example to an ‘annuity’ share
This company pays a reliable and generous dividend, and is one that analyst Edmond Jackson has covered before. There’s enough here for him to upgrade his rating to ‘buy’.
4) 12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2024
The 2023 portfolio delivered its annual income target and made a total return of 6.9%. Kyle Caldwell looks at how each fund performed and reveals his choices for the £10,000 income challenge in 2024.
5) 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2024
Once again, our head of equity strategy’s portfolio has generated more than the required annual income, and the yield from company dividends is way above the most generous bank account.
6) ISA tips: how to invest £10,000, £50,000 and £100,000
Practical pointers and ideas on how to approach investing three different amounts, including fund ideas.
7) Six ways to keep your tax bill low in retirement
Every penny you hand over to HMRC, the less you’ll have to spend on doing things that you enjoy in later life. Craig Rickman shares six tips to help retirees keep the taxman at bay.
8) Two stocks crash by a third and this FTSE 100 firm is down 10%
Three high-profile companies have had a terrible day, punished for either disappointing profits, dividend cuts, weak forecasts, or all three. ii’s head of equity strategy explains the dramatic share price plunge.
9) Lloyds Bank shares downgraded as NatWest tipped to top £4
UK banks have been one of the best-performing sectors so far in 2024, but one City expert has reviewed its stance on two big lenders. Graeme Evans explains the rationale.
10) 10 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2024
The 2023 portfolio delivered its annual income target. Kyle Caldwell details how each investment trust performed and shares his picks for the £10,000 income challenge in 2024.
