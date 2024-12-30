Most-popular interactive investor articles of 2024

Below, we share the most-popular articles of the year covering subjects from the Budget and ISAs, to high-yielding shares and our £10,000 incomes challenges.

Stealth taxation has been a hot topic over the past few years and is likely to be in the future too. Faith Glasgow breaks down what’s going on and who this is affecting.

We run through two announcements that will be of interest to investors following the Autumn Budget.

This company pays a reliable and generous dividend, and is one that analyst Edmond Jackson has covered before. There’s enough here for him to upgrade his rating to ‘buy’.

The 2023 portfolio delivered its annual income target and made a total return of 6.9%. Kyle Caldwell looks at how each fund performed and reveals his choices for the £10,000 income challenge in 2024.

Once again, our head of equity strategy’s portfolio has generated more than the required annual income, and the yield from company dividends is way above the most generous bank account.

Practical pointers and ideas on how to approach investing three different amounts, including fund ideas.

Every penny you hand over to HMRC, the less you’ll have to spend on doing things that you enjoy in later life. Craig Rickman shares six tips to help retirees keep the taxman at bay.

Three high-profile companies have had a terrible day, punished for either disappointing profits, dividend cuts, weak forecasts, or all three. ii’s head of equity strategy explains the dramatic share price plunge.

UK banks have been one of the best-performing sectors so far in 2024, but one City expert has reviewed its stance on two big lenders. Graeme Evans explains the rationale.

The 2023 portfolio delivered its annual income target. Kyle Caldwell details how each investment trust performed and shares his picks for the £10,000 income challenge in 2024.