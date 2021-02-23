Nick Greenwood: The Richard Hunter Interview

This week, Premier Miton fund manager Nick Greenwood talks to Richard about the Miton Global Opportunities (LSE:MIGO) trust, its performance amid the Covid-19 pandemic and why Vietnam is such an attractive investment opportunity.

Highlights:

4:29 – a look at the trust’s asset and geographical allocation

5:23 – the benefits of closed-ended vs open-ended

7:29 – Global Opportunities’ top holdings

12:02 – how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected performance

14:03 – what the rest of 2021 has in store