Nick Greenwood: The Richard Hunter Interview
This week, Premier Miton fund manager Nick Greenwood talks to Richard about the Miton Global Opportunities (LSE:MIGO) trust, its performance amid the Covid-19 pandemic and why Vietnam is such an attractive investment opportunity.
Highlights:
4:29 – a look at the trust’s asset and geographical allocation
5:23 – the benefits of closed-ended vs open-ended
7:29 – Global Opportunities’ top holdings
12:02 – how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected performance
14:03 – what the rest of 2021 has in store
