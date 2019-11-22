In no hurry to sell Tristel shares, but should you buy?

For an exciting business, Tristel (LSE:TSTL) does routine pretty well. In the year to June 2019 it gained 67 approvals for 34 disinfectant products in 14 countries and gobbled up its distributor in Belgium, The Netherlands, and France. It grew revenue 18% - 10% through its own endeavours and 8% due to new revenues from Ecomed, the distributor. Adjusted profit grew 16%. Continuing in the same vein, after the year-end Tristel acquired the 80% of its Italian distributor that it did not already own.

Both the product registrations and the acquisitions are part of an international expansion, born-out in another statistic: 55% of Tristel’s revenue came from abroad in 2019, compared to 51% in the year to June 2018. Tristel tends to use distributors to establish new geographical markets, and then takes over to capture the distributor’s profit margin and intensify the sales effort.

Magic formula

Tristel manufacturers a proprietary formulation of high-level disinfectant in various forms, foams, wipes, and sprays, that are easy and safe to apply manually to simple medical devices. The words in the preceding sentence may not seem remarkable but together they appear to give Tristel a competitive advantage.

High-level disinfectants like peracetic acid can be unpleasant or harmful to human health when used manually, but Tristel is unique in using chlorine dioxide, which is efficacious and safer. The disinfectants are also attractive to hospital finance departments because they replace expensive instrument washers with consumables that are reordered routinely, a steady and highly profitable business.

With 277 patents on delivery methods and audit processes, more than two decades of documented safe use and certifications for 1,845 medical devices produced by 55 manufacturers, it has a hell of a head start over would-be imitators, which is reflected in Tristel’s domination of certain UK hospital outpatient departments.

Tristel regards ENT, ultrasound, and ophthalmology, all of which use simple easily cleaned devices, as strongholds in which it commands a “truly significant” market share, for example 80%-odd in ENT according to my aging notes from 2015.

Infection control without frontiers

Near saturation of Tristel’s UK market strongholds means the bulk of future growth is likely to come from abroad where the company is less established, sometimes in much larger markets.

As in the UK, it is pushing into almost uncontested territory. Tristel is five years into a project to enter the US market, where it currently makes no sales. There, it has agreed a manufacturing and distribution partnership with Parker Laboratories that will fire-up once the company has secured approval, initially for its foam Duo product, from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Tristel’s ambitions are not restricted to hospital outpatient departments. In many parts of the world, including rural USA and less developed countries, medical services are delivered in the community by nurses. Over the last two years, Tristel has formed a partnership with Mobile OTD, an Israeli start-up that has developed a smart mobile colposcope, a device that illuminates and photographs a woman’s cervix and transmits a picture to a consultant to help in the diagnosis of cervical cancer.

Tristel’s interest is financial (it owns a 2% stake in MOTD), but it has also developed a version of Duo recommended for disinfecting the device, and it distributes the colposcope in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Community clinics do not have access to cleaning machines and Tristel says its foams, wipes and sprays are the only way to disinfect “frontier devices” like these.

Beyond human medicine, Tristel has what it describes as “bridgehead” products for hospital surfaces, veterinary practices (branded Anistel) and contamination control in laboratories (branded Crystel).

While we cannot discount the possibility that other groundbreaking disinfectant technologies will come along, or US approval will be hard to come by, Tristel seems to have a unique product that satisfies a genuine need, ample defences against imitators, and an abundance of opportunities to sell more.

It is a prime candidate for long-term investment but for two considerations that may take the shine off for some investors: A lofty share price means we are paying for growth the company has yet to achieve, and the remuneration policy may result in the executives being rewarded for that growth in advance.

This is how I score the shares:

Does Tristel make good money?

Yes. Although the chart shows a dramatic decline in profitability at the beginning of the decade, it was during this period that Tristel’s business model shifted from predominantly supplying disinfectant for washing machines, to its own foams, wipes and sprays. Heavy investment during that period meant cash flow was weak too, but over the last five years cash conversion has averaged nearly 100%.