‘No structure is perfect’: ii comments on Long-Term Assets Fund

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has responded to today’s publication of the FCA’s policy statement Ps23/7, Broadening Retail and Pensions Access to the Long-Term Assets Fund.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “History has shown time and again that the closed-ended structure of investment trusts is well suited to long-term assets such as property and infrastructure. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be closed to innovation elsewhere, especially when it is designed to promote choice and boost UK economic growth.

“Traditionally, our customers have tended to opt for investment trusts over funds when it comes to illiquid assets, but that doesn’t mean that there is no room for LTAFs on a selective basis. As ever, investors need to do their homework and look at each on a case-by-case basis.

“No structure is perfect. The price you pay for daily dealing in investment trusts is the discount, and any investment trust or fund is only ever as good as the people running it.”