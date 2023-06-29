Interactive Investor

‘No structure is perfect’: ii comments on Long-Term Assets Fund

29th June 2023 16:05

Jemma Jackson from interactive investor

interactive investor responds to a policy statement from the FCA today.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has responded to today’s publication of the FCA’s policy statement Ps23/7, Broadening Retail and Pensions Access to the Long-Term Assets Fund. 

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “History has shown time and again that the closed-ended structure of investment trusts is well suited to long-term assets such as property and infrastructure. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be closed to innovation elsewhere, especially when it is designed to promote choice and boost UK economic growth.

“Traditionally, our customers have tended to opt for investment trusts over funds when it comes to illiquid assets, but that doesn’t mean that there is no room for LTAFs on a selective basis. As ever, investors need to do their homework and look at each on a case-by-case basis. 

“No structure is perfect. The price you pay for daily dealing in investment trusts is the discount, and any investment trust or fund is only ever as good as the people running it.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

