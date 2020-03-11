An outstanding dividend payer going cheap

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Unfortunately, this was all predicated on a Brent Crude price of $60 a barrel, almost double the level plumbed after the weekend spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Oil prices were already falling in anticipation of reduced demand during the coronavirus crisis, but OPEC and other major producers were expected to agree to reduce output to ameliorate the effects. The problem, as OPEC has found several times in the past, is that some oil producing countries, particularly those desperate to earn foreign currency, actually try to step up production to increase earnings, thus exacerbating the situation.

In this case Russia refused to reduce its output and Saudi Arabia retaliated by slashing its prices by up to $7 a barrel to teach Russia an expensive lesson. Crude prices fell to their lowest level since January 2016. Oil company share prices crashed.

The challenge for investors is to spot the bottom or at least something in the right general area. The situation will get back to normal at some stage – crude prices have already started to recover – and despite the campaigns against fossil fuel and the development of electric cars the world is still heavily dependent on oil for the foreseeable future.

Even as the crisis was breaking, Chevron chairman and chief executive Michael Wirth was extolling the company’s strong portfolio and promising to “grow cash flow and increase returns without relying on rising oil prices”. It is reducing costs and trying to improve margins and make investments more efficient.

However, recent events may delay plans to increase production by 3% a year until 2024. Much depends on whether the Saudis and Russians reach a compromise or whether the adversaries remain stubborn.

Chevron shares have slumped from a peak of $121.43 at the start of this year to just above $80, but they could be bottoming out, having recovered to $85. If this does not prove to be a dead cat bounce, there could be another $10 to come in pretty short order.

Hobson’s choice: Chevron will recover in time, although the short term could be a test of nerves. Buy up to $93.

