This is what coronavirus could do to company profits

Deutsche analysts add that Siemens (XETRA:SIE) presents a “very attractive buying opportunity”, having returned to its 2019 lows despite a diversified portfolio and one of the highest exposures to long-cycle markets. The bank also likes Schneider due to its flexible supply chain and increasing focus on India.

The SARS experience suggests that activity can return very quickly as soon as people feel the outbreak is under control, even before governments officially declare it over. In Hong Kong, retail sales dropped by 15% year-on-year in April 2003 but had recovered by July of that year.

However, Deutsche added: “The caveat for the manufacturing sector is that, as the virus expands well beyond China, then the backlog of work will almost certainly be too large to be fully compensated in the second half.”

Analysts at UBS, meanwhile, think that growth overall is likely to turn negative in the second quarter. However, the underlying strength of economic conditions could make it possible for a quick rebound once it appears that the virus is under control. They add: “With support from both monetary and fiscal policy, our base case is that a sustained downturn will be avoided.”

It believes that a recession is “almost, but not fully, priced in.”

“Virus containment measures in the US seem to be behind the curve, and it's not clear that politicians will be able to agree on stimulus measures. Therefore, we can’t rule out an even deeper and longer hit to the economy.

“In that scenario, which would likely include a 2020 midyear economic recession, S&P 500 earnings could fall [12%] in 2020, resulting in a year-end price target of 2,500 for the S&P 500.”

But talk of a quick rebound will be little consolation for many retailers, particularly those in the fashion sector without a second chance to sell spring ranges. This won't just be felt through lost sales, but through gross margin pressure relating to markdowns on unsold stock.

UBS said: “We estimate the most exposed retailers to disruption in March are those with a high store-based sales mix, high seasonal product mix, low margins and high ticket, discretionary purchases.”

They add that the market's coronavirus fears were no longer solely focused on supply side risks and factory closures, but now on demand side risks. UBS sees low exposure to disruption with Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN), Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), and Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), but high exposure for H&M and DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS).

