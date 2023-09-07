Overpaying the mortgage versus pension boost

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

This is a question that has been suggested frequently by you and we have brought in Alice Guy, ii’s head of pensions and savings, to take a deep dive into this topic. This episode explores the key things to consider, what is the best approach and shares Kyle’s and Alice’s personal opinions on the matter.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.