Paddy Power extends losing streak

Even with the promise of a £500 million share buyback, Paddy Power Betfair still managed to unseat a few investors today as the gloomy mood surrounding the betting and gaming sector continued.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company stumbled 6% to maintain the trend seen since the end of February, when the stock stood at 8500p. Since then, speculation has intensified that the UK government's review into fixed-odds betting terminals will impose the worst possible outcome for the industry of a £2 maximum stake.

Not that Paddy Power's own performance has helped matters in recent weeks, with the company today revealing that underlying earnings for 2018 will be between £470 million and £495 million. UBS, which has a sell recommendation, said the mid-point of this range was 3% below the consensus.

In keeping with the unpredictable nature of bookmaking, the business said it had been impacted by one-off factors during a first quarter in which earnings dropped 8% to £102 million. The operating margin was 1.7 percentage points weaker at 24.9%.

As well as a high level of horse racing cancellations caused by the weather, a string of bookmaker-friendly results between November and February helped put off punters from placing bets during the quarter - rubbishing the theory that the "bookmaker always wins".

New chief executive Peter Jackson is much happier with progress on the strategic front, with the successful integration of a new technology platform resulting in a "meaningful improvement" for the Paddy Power product.

This was reflected in the brand's gaming revenues returning to growth from February onwards and a significant uplift in cash out usage and in-running betting during the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Jackson also announced the intention to return £500 million of cash to shareholders over the next 12 to 18 months, most likely through a share buyback programme.

This is in line with the board's medium-term leverage target of between 1x and 2x net debt to underlying earnings. The business had £330 million of cash at the end of March.