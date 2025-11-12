Open a Managed Portfolio

Save time, save money, save for what matters most.
With a Managed Portfolio, experts handle your investments for you. It’s pension peace of mind for a low, flat monthly fee.
Important information: The ii Personal Pension (SIPP) is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. This information is not a personal recommendation, if you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Managed Portfolios are for those looking to get the most from their pension investments - without the hard work.
The ii Personal Pension offers low-cost access to investments managed by experts at the Aberdeen Group.
Once open, simply leave it to us. We'll check and rebalance your investments regularly, letting you plan your future with peace of mind.
Other providers usually charge a percentage of your pot. That means you’ll be charged more as your pension grows in value. The ii Personal Pension is different. With our low, flat fee - from just £5.99 a month - you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.
We’ve been supporting investors for three decades. That’s why over 500,000 people invest £90bn with ii. We’re also backed by Aberdeen’s 200 years’ supporting investors worldwide.
ii has more 5-star Trustpilot reviews than any other UK SIPP provider. Have a question? It’s easy to keep track of your pension via our website and secure mobile app.
We'll ask you a few questions to match you to one of our 10 investment portfolios, helping us find the one that best suits you and the level of risk you're comfortable with.
Check you’re happy with the chosen Managed Portfolio and its investment strategy, and you’re all set to open your pension.
Experts at Aberdeen will monitor your investments and adjust as needed to keep them in line with your goals.
Check in anytime, and if anything changes, you can easily switch to a different portfolio.
With 2 distinct styles and 5 levels of risk to choose from, you can find an investment portfolio that matches the type of investor you are. While there's no minimum investment period, all our portfolios are designed for long-term growth (at least 5 years).
Want to understand more about risk? Learn how you can strike the right balance.
Important information: interactive investor (ii) is an Aberdeen company. Aberdeen advise ii on the fund selection for the ii Personal Pension (SIPP) Managed Portfolios. The portfolios contain funds predominantly managed by Aberdeen but may also include funds managed by other third-party managers. Please review our portfolio factsheets for more details on the underlying funds.
interactive investor is an Aberdeen company. This means that we can offer Managed Portfolios at lower prices which in turn reduce your overall costs.
With a heritage spanning 200 years, the Aberdeen Group delivers a wealth of experience and a passion for helping investors achieve their goals and enjoy the retirement of their dreams.
Their fund managers will adjust your investment mix based on your risk level — so your money works smarter, without you having to lift a finger.
We want to keep your cost as clear, simple and as predictable as possible. That’s why you’ll only pay our low, flat fee plus the ongoing cost of investing in a Managed Portfolio.
|Invest up to
|Monthly fee
|Plan
|£50,000
|£5.99
|Pension Essentials
|No limit
|£12.99
|Pension Builder
As with any other investments, you'll also pay an ongoing management charge for your portfolio. This is taken directly from the value of the fund and can range from 0.13% to 0.26% (costs may change over time), depending on your portfolio. See our factsheets for more information on our portfolio charges.
Our low-cost Managed Portfolios and flat monthly fees mean your total costs for an ii Personal Pension are some of the lowest around for a pension managed by experts.
See how our total annual costs compare to other managed pension options - and see how much you could save with ii.
Find out more about our plans and charges.
How we calculated this comparison:
Costs of investments in portfolios include fund fees, market spread and variable transaction charges. ii illustration based on an average portfolio investment cost of 0.22%. Vanguard illustration based on Vanguard’s Managed Personal Pension (SIPP) fund management fee of 0.17%. Wealthify illustration based on Original Plan average investment cost of 0.16%. JP Morgan illustration based on Fully Managed Personal Pension fund cost of 0.18% and market spread of 0.04%.
Account fees include any account fees, subscription fees or management charges. The ii pension uses a monthly subscription: £5.99 up to £50,000, £12.99 with no limit to the size of your investments. Other providers' account fees are on an annual percentage of the amount invested. Vanguard account fee is 0.15% (max £375 per year), and the Management fee is 0.30%. Wealthify's annual fee is 0.6% up to £100,000, 0.3% on the portion beyond. JP Morgan Personal Investing is 0.75% up to £100,000, 0.35% on the portion beyond.
Costs and charges correct as of November 2025. This is only an estimate. Actual costs may vary depending on the performance of underlying investments.
For the fourth year in a row, independent analysts at Which? have recognised the ii Self-Invested Personal Pension for its industry-leading choice, support and value.
Join over 500,000 ii investors and start prioritising your pension with our award-winning, low-cost SIPP.