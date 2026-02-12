Meet your Investment Coach

Important information: The ii Investment Coach is designed for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a personal recommendation. The insights provided are based on consumer types with similar characteristics and should not be interpreted as tailored to your individual circumstances. The value of investments may go down as well as up, and you may not get back all the money you invest. If you are unsure about investing or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Investment Coach gives you the support you need, wherever you are on your journey. It brings together all our key tools and educational resources to suit your investing style.
Whether you're a hands-off investor, want a bit of guidance or prefer to take the lead — there's an Investment Coach for you.
Everyone has their own approach to investing. But do you know what yours is?
Simply complete our short quiz to help us better understand your investment experience, confidence and attitude to risk. You’ll then get your own Investor Profile that gives an overview of your investing approach.
Knowing what kind of investor you are is empowering. It helps you take control of your investing journey and make decisions with confidence. If your goals or approach changes over time, you can retake the quiz whenever you like.
There’s no need to search the web to find the help you need. We’ve done the hard work for you.
With Investment Coach, you’ll save time and find what you need on your personalised dashboard. You’ll only see content that’s tailored to your preferences and interests.
All our content is produced by our experienced investment journalists. So you can trust it’s reliable, expert-led and easy to understand.
Investment Coach is here to build your confidence. And you can do so at your own pace.
After you complete the quiz, you’ll get your very own educational checklist. This breaks your learning into bite-sized chunks and helps you stay on track.
Each item you tick off is a small win on your way to becoming a savvier investor.
ii Community is a social trading network available for ii investors.
It’s a space where you can connect with other like-minded investors, share ideas and discuss your investments. You can also discover new strategies and see how your portfolio compares with others.
It’s free to join. If you already have an account with us, simply sign in using your ii login details, create your profile, and start building your network today.
No, Investment Coach is completely free. It’s just another free tool you have access to help you become a more confident investor.
If you don't have an ii account, you can still access Investment Coach. You’ll have a limited access to our resources but you can get the full experience once you’ve opened an ii account.
Investment Coach is free for anyone who already has an ii account. It’s provided by Life Moments Limited, a UK-based FinTech company focused on improving financial capability through personal digital coaching.
All your data is securely held by us. We don’t share any personal information with Life Moments Limited or anyone else.
Yes, you can change your investor profile at any time. You can either retake the investor approach quiz or self-select a new profile - it’s entirely up to you. With your new profile selected, Investment Coach will bring you relevant tailored content to match it.