This Parisian firm should be on the radar of UK investors

Teleperformance has a particularly strong record of generating double-digit returns on capital employed, which is essential in any company with a policy of continuous acquisitions.

About 25,000 extra jobs were created last year and the global management team was beefed up with the appointment of a president of transformation, a joint chief operating officer and a president of global business development.

Other initiatives included the development of digital integrated solutions in all geographic regions, the global launch of an enhanced cybersecurity programme called the Eagle Project and the launch of an innovation centre in the heart of the Silicon Valley in California.

Results leading up to the Covid-19 outbreak were strong. Revenue in 2019 was up 20.6% to nearly €5.4 billion with like-for-like growth at an impressive 10.6%, beating estimates earlier in the year that projected organic growth of 8.5%. Net profit leapt 28.3% to €400 million as margins improved, allowing the board to raise the dividend by 26.3% to €2.40.

These excellent results allowed Teleperformance to restate its target to grow like-for-like revenue by at least 7% this year alongside a further improvement in margins.

The lockdowns in various countries will make that harder to achieve, but such is the momentum behind this company that it is highly likely to continue to thrive this year even though it is up against particularly strong comparatives in the third quarter.

The target for 2022 is to take revenue to €7 billion – though that includes intended acquisitions in high-value services. Organic growth should continue to top 7% a year.

The shares peaked at €244 in mid-February and bottomed at €155 just over a month later. They have now recovered to around €226, where the yield is 1.06%, but seem to have hit a temporary hiatus and, like the markets generally, move erratically. They should be on an upward track again soon.

Hobson’s Choice: The recent high is €229. Buy up to that level.

