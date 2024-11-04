A passage out of this India fund

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

As part of our weekly analysis, we study the performance of stock markets all around the world. We regularly monitor a dozen indices, which gives us a good sense of the current market trends.

Most are showing year-to-date gains, but last month was disappointing. Only one, the Japanese Nikkei 225, ended the month higher than it was when it started. The worst-performing index was the Indian Sensex, which fell by 5.8% in October.

Stock Market Indices 2024 Index Q1 Q2 July August September October FTSE 100 2.8% 2.7% 2.5% 0.1% -1.7% -1.5% FTSE 250 1.0% 2.0% 6.5% -2.4% -0.2% -3.2% Dow Jones Ind Ave 5.6% -1.7% 4.4% 1.8% 1.8% -1.3% S&P 500 10.2% 3.9% 1.1% 2.3% 2.0% -1.0% NASDAQ 9.1% 8.3% -0.8% 0.6% 2.7% -0.5% DAX 10.4% -1.4% 1.5% 2.2% 2.2% -1.3% CAC40 8.8% -8.9% 0.7% 1.3% 0.1% -3.7% Nikkei 225 20.6% -1.9% -1.2% -1.2% -1.9% 3.1% Hang Seng -3.0% 7.1% -2.1% 3.7% 17.5% -3.9% Shanghai Composite 2.2% -2.4% -1.0% -3.3% 17.4% -1.7% Sensex 2.0% 7.3% 3.4% 0.8% 2.3% -5.8% Ibovespa -4.5% -3.3% 3.0% 6.5% -3.1% -1.6%

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

I have written about India’s investment landscape on several occasions, highlighting its wealth of natural resources, youthful demographic, and rapidly growing middle class. These factors contribute to a robust domestic market, complementing its export-driven revenue. Most forecasts indicate that its economy will continue to grow robustly in the near term, with projections for the current fiscal year falling between 6.8% and 7.0%.

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government have introduced several initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth, including the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the Make in India campaign, and the Startup India initiative. These policies appear to be having a positive effect.

Earlier this year, there was a general election in India and more than 600 million citizens cast their votes. The incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was expected to win with a clear majority, but that was not the case. Although they secured the most seats, they failed to gain a majority. The National Democratic Alliance, a coalition led by the BJP, maintained its control over the Indian parliament, but the prime minister’s position is not as strong as it was.

Immediately after the election, the Indian stock market fell sharply but soon recovered. However, in the past few weeks, it has started to fall again.

As is often the case, it is hard to pinpoint the exact reason why, and there are probably several contributing factors. At the beginning of last month, we saw geopolitical tensions rising in the Middle East with fears that the current conflicts could escalate into a full-blown war between Israel and Iran. This weighed heavily on global stock markets. India was particularly affected due to its strong economic ties with the Middle East, which is an important trade partner and a significant export market. India is alsoone of the world's largest oil importers, sourcing about 85% of its crude oil needs from abroad, with a significant portion coming from the Middle East.

You may also recall that at the end of September, the Chinese central bank announced an enormous stimulus package, the largest since the Covid-19 pandemic. Stock markets reacted instantly, with the Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong Hang Seng posting gains of over 17% in September. It seems likely that this would have shifted fund flows away from other emerging markets, like India, in favour of China.

For the past year, both our demonstration portfolios have held the Jupiter India fund. Our Ocean Liner portfolio invested at the end of August 2023, and the Tugboat portfolio followed a couple of weeks later.

Since then, it has gone up by more than 40%.