Pension investors are moving from life insurers to low-cost Sipps – should you?

Research shows four of the top five most common sources of pension transfers are life companies.

The competition for self-invested personal pension (Sipp) business may be most intense between online investment platforms battling it out over charges and customer service, but research by interactive investor (ii) shows that the bulk of Sipp transfers are coming from pensions run by life insurance companies.

The research shows that of the five most common sources for pension transfers to the interactive investor Sipp, four are life companies, with Aviva, Scottish Widows, Standard Life and Aegon taking second to fifth place respectively. The single most common source for transfers to ii is broker Hargreaves Lansdown.

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The number of personal pensions held with life companies reflects changes in pension choices over the past 20 years, as final salary pensions have declined and ‘pot of money’ pensions have become more widespread and important.

Personal pensions from life companies have been around since 1988; stakeholder pensions with a 1.5% cap (for the first 10 years, falling to 1% thereafter) and low minimum contributions were introduced in 2001 to help those on lower earnings, but they tend to offer a pretty limited choice of investments.

More recently, many workplace pensions offered by employers are effectively personal pensions run by the insurance companies. These are capped at 0.75%.

The personal pensions being transferred to the ii Sipp are mostly older, ‘dormant’ contracts from previous jobs. There are several reasons why it may make sense for those who have accumulated personal pensions from different jobs over the years to pull them all together in a single Sipp.

First, Sipps offer a wider choice of investments than insurance company pensions. Not only can investors choose across the whole of the market as far as funds are concerned, rather than a personal pension’s generally limited range, but they also have the option of investing in investment trusts, ETFs and individual shares as well.

Second, it is easier to monitor and manage your pension when it is invested in one place rather than spread across a number of small pots.

It is also easier to see which holdings are thriving and which are performing poorly – and to take action if need be.

Finally, online Sipps are cheaper than personal pensions, as the table below shows.

Please click here to see larger picture of tables