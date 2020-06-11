Think you want a final salary pension transfer? Think twice

As Money Observer readers will know, most people would be unwise to leave a defined benefit (DB) or final salary pension scheme that provides a guaranteed pension, as all the pension risk is taken by the scheme. Most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic has raised concerns around people making panicky or knee-jerk decisions to cash in their DB pensions.

Under new guidance issued by the Pensions Regulator at the end of April, anyone looking to transfer out of a DB scheme will receive a letter from the scheme trustees, warning that moving during the crisis is unlikely to be in their best long-term interests.

Yet in certain circumstances, the loss of a DB scheme’s guaranteed benefits may be justified: if you have an impaired life expectancy, for example, or are sufficiently wealthy that you are in a position to use the transferred cash for purposes other than covering living expenses, such as to set up a business.

The sums of money on offer for people leaving a DB pension scheme can be very enticing: they often amount to 30-35 times the value of the annual DB pension expected at age 60. That’s £1.05 million if your pension is expected to be £30,000 a year. High transfer sums are being quoted because transfers are priced in line with UK gilt yields, which slipped as low as 0.23% in April, having already fallen to historically low levels in the wake of the Brexit vote and the pandemic.

- What does coronavirus mean for your retirement plans?

- Why a ‘partial’ final salary pension transfer could be the right fit

Life-changing decision

If you want to see what you might get by transferring out of a DB scheme, key your data into Tideway’s final salary transfer calculator. If you have been promised an annual pension of £30,000 at age 60, for example, you could be offered a transfer value of between £780,000 and £1.14 million. These are life-changing sums.

For people considering this route, there is a decreasing window of opportunity to get a transfer done, as events are conspiring to hinder all but the largest transactions. First, get advice from an independent financial adviser, as this is compulsory for any transfer of more than £30,000. Note that advisers have been deterred from offering advice by the threat of litigation and the rising cost of professional indemnity insurance. More than 30 firms quit the market in the last quarter of 2019, according to the adviser trade body, the Personal Finance Society (PFS).

Bear in mind too that customer complaints made to the Financial Ombudsman Service relating to DB transfers shot up by 44% to 798 in 2018/19, compared with 2017/18. Just 39% of cases were upheld in favour of the customer.

The Financial Conduct Authority is clamping down on poor advice. It has banned 24 firms from doing transfer business, and it will introduce much more demanding qualifications for pension transfer specialists next year.

Advice fees will also be a problem, as the FCA has banned ‘contingency charging’ for DB transfers (whereby advisers are paid only if the client makes the transfer), which would leave investors no choice but to pay upfront for advice.

Many advisers have been charging 4-5% of the transfer value, which equates to £17,615 for the average transfer of £352,303, a charge most investors would not stomach upfront. A new form of low-cost, ‘abridged’ advice is planned that will cost around 1% of the transfer value. However, advisers accustomed to bigger rewards may exit the market.

What’s more, people looking to transfer will have to wait longer to receive an offer from their employer, as The Pensions Regulator is allowing pension trustees to delay transfers by three months in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic’s impact on the financial markets and funding levels.

All considered, if you want a DB transfer, you had better get cracking. Around 1,300 advisers are still signed up to the PFS’s pension transfer gold standard on the management of DB transfers (see the end of this article).

DB pension transfer activity