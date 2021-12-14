Pension ‘trump cards’ launched by interactive investor

What’s in a name? If you are talking about a pension, it turns out, quite a lot.

Research from Opinium on behalf of interactive investor, the pension platform, reveals that when asked what term people would use to describe their pension, respondents came up with more than 25 alternative ways to describe the type of pension they currently have.

25 ways ii survey respondents described their pension type (most common):

Final salary Private Self-invested personal pension/SIPP Workplace Career average Civil service Company Default Defined benefit Defined contribution Money purchase Salary related Disability Employer Railway Government Armed services Local government NHS Occupational Personal Public sector Stakeholder Teachers Work

Some used other words to describe their pension when asked, such as:

Insufficient Excellent Expensive Fair Modest Monthly Manageable Safe Traditional Worthwhile

A few came up with some fairly creative language to describe their pensions, too:

“defined contribution – pay and pray”

“stock market Ponzi scheme”

“I pay 5%, my employer pays 8%: it’s rubbish”

Pension ‘trump cards’

To make sense of the many types of pension and how they vary, interactive investor has produced a ‘pension trumps’ pack (see below) – an educational tool designed to inspire a conversation about the value of pensions and the variety of arrangements.

Retirement income potential, investment growth potential, investment choice (including sustainable options), inheritability and access & control are the features we have chosen to compare. Some variables, such as charges and service level, are more dependent on the provider rather than the type of pension, so we have excluded them. The pack is designed to give a rough idea of what to expect from different pension arrangements, rather than be a definitive guide.

The scores are general and accept some degree of variability within each type. Retirement income and investment growth potential are to some extent linked, so where there is a higher score for investment growth potential there will probably also be a higher score for retirement income.

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, said: “What people hear when you say the word ‘pension’ can be subjective and based on their own experience of saving for retirement to date.

“For some, a pension is ‘excellent’; for others, it is ‘insufficient’. The type of pension someone has; the generosity of their employer or past employers and also, perhaps, their age, contribute to the different perceptions as well as eventual outcomes. An older person who has only ever had defined benefit schemes is perhaps more likely to have a favourable view and experience of pensions than a younger person who has always been self-employed.

“We’ve designed the pension trumps game as a bit of fun but hopefully with genuine educational benefit. We also hope it will spark a bit of discussion around what is the best type of pension arrangement and prompt action among some who may be feeling a bit disconnected from their pension.

“The classic ‘trump’ pension is a defined benefit, final salary scheme. Sadly, few such schemes are open to new members anymore. But even this type has a disadvantage when it comes to inheritability, as these pensions might only be inherited at a reduced rate by a spouse, but not by surviving children when the spouse dies.

“Defined contribution schemes, despite the general inferiority of the retirement income you can expect when compared with defined benefit schemes, do come with the advantage of the ability to pass them down to future generations, inheritance tax-free.”

“While there may be many permutations and perceptions of a pension, the ability to move to different types of scheme can be limited by certain guarantees and requirements to take advice, as well as employment status and how much you have in your pots. So there’s an element of ‘what you get is what you get’ about workplace schemes, while there is more freedom with personal pensions, including SIPPs.”

Play Pension ‘trumps’