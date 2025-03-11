Persimmon makes more money than expected in 2024
These full-year results demonstrate this housebuilder's increasingly strong foundations on which it can build a recovery. ii's head of markets runs through the numbers.
11th March 2025 08:33
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
There is much to like within this annual results release and, given Persimmon (LSE:PSN)’s position as a preferred sector play, it is well positioned to reap the benefits of an improving backdrop.
The numbers themselves contain few surprises following a recent and detailed trading update, but they nonetheless show key metrics which are moving in the right direction across the board.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
Revenues increased by 16% in 2024 to £3.2 billion against estimates of £3 billion, while underlying pre-tax profit of £395.1 million was 10% higher than the previous year and comfortably ahead of the £384 million consensus. Also on an underlying basis, operating margin edged higher to 14.1%, Return on Capital grew from 10.5% to 11.1% and operating profit spiked by 14% to £405.2 million.
At the same time, Persimmon has been strategically acquiring land to the tune of some £1.55 billion over the last three years. While this has in part had the effect of reducing net cash, which currently stands at £258.6 million versus a previous £420.1 million, the group’s historic ability to convert such purchases into higher margins and profits are promising signs.
In the meantime, a 7% increase in new home completions coupled with a 5% spike in average selling prices has further fed into strengthening the balance sheet. At the present time, the group is maintaining rather than increasing the dividend, but the yield nonetheless remains attractive at 5.1%, with every possibility of higher returns to come.
- The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Legal & General, Berkeley Group
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Part of the group’s strength lies in its ability to withstand any lingering build cost inflation, which had been a bugbear and peaked at around 10% a couple of years ago, although the figure is now significantly lower. In any event, Persimmon has the unique ability to manage costs through its ownership of brick, tile and timber frame factories which guarantees a cost-effective and resilient supply of building materials, where the group estimates that it saves £5,500 per plot as a direct result.
Persimmon is also upbeat on its outlook, quoting a forward sales book of £1.15 billion, which represents an increase of 27% and net private sales per outlet per week of 0.7 versus 0.58 in the corresponding period. In the first nine weeks of the current financial year, the rate of 0.67 is 14% higher than previously, and the group has set a target of between 11,000 and 11,500 completions in the current year, up from the reported 10,664 in these numbers. In the medium term, Persimmon has set a target of 20% for both operating margin and Return on Capital Employed.
It is perhaps a little early to be calling a full recovery, but it is also fair to say that some of the previous headwinds are showing signs of turning into tailwinds. While affordability has been and could yet continue to be an issue, the recent interest rate cut clearly sparked the mortgage market into life, especially for first-time buyers where Persimmon has had a traditionally higher exposure. The imminent changes to stamp duty could also have brought some buying activity forward, although it remains to be seen whether that impacts the numbers on the remainder of the year.
More broadly, the group is also encouraged by the new government’s announcements on the sector in general, and particularly with regard to planning, which had previously hampered opportunities to growth. This agenda also demands more high-quality and affordable homes, which fits squarely into Persimmon’s natural business model. The proposed amendments will inevitably take time to wash through, although the group previously noted a bounce in planning permissions after the government took office.
- 10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 7 March 2025
- Insider: directors spend £500k on this mid-cap stock
- How and where do ii ISA millionaires invest?
One area where there is certainly scope for improvement is a share price which has declined by 14% over the last year as compared to a gain of 12% for the wider FTSE100, and by 45% over the last three years. This has led to a lowly valuation by historical standards and there are signs that the sector could be due a rerating, which would be of particular benefit to the group and where the warm initial reaction to these numbers could be a precursor of things to come.
Meanwhile, Persimmon remains one of the more respected names within the sector and a preferred play. Indeed, given the undemanding valuation and ever-improving prospects, the market consensus of the shares as a buy is seemingly built on increasingly strong foundations.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.