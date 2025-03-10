10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 7 March 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) was the hottest stock in town last week, with the aerospace engineer continuing to set record highs a week after its annual results excited the market.

Shares traded as high as 816p midweek, more than double their value just 12 months ago. And investors are still happy to buy given a new share buyback, better-than-expected profits and a return to the dividend list.

An inevitable boom in European defence spending is also a huge catalyst for Rolls stock. And it’s much the same for BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), which nudged up a place to second position, and top 10 debutant QinetiQ Group (LSE:QQ.), as EU leaders discuss a rearmament programme worth hundreds of billions of euros, and German politicians seek a €500 billion (£420 million) fund to bankroll a defence and infrastructure spending spree.

“We believe that this is likely to be the beginning of a fundamental realignment that will shape markets for the foreseeable future,” said Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group.

“The shift is structural. Governments across Europe are coming to terms with the fact that their decades-long reliance on US military backing can no longer be taken for granted.”

Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) is the second debutant this time, but it would have wished for better circumstances. The aerospace parts supplier increased profits last year but the shares, which had already done very well in 2025, slumped as the company warned sales would be lower than expected. Seems investors are happy to snap up cheap stock, betting the company will be a beneficiary of the defence boom.

Greggs (LSE:GRG) was this week’s highest new entry at number five. It’s only appeared in this list once before, in mid-January when the shares slumped from over £28 to less than £21. Now, there’s been further buying following a less dramatic decline after a sharp slowdown in like-for-like sales growth in the first nine weeks of the year. With consumers watching the pennies, even relatively low-cost outlets such as Greggs are feeling the pinch, which helps explain why growth slowed to 1.7% from 2.5% in the final three months of 2024.

There were also plenty of investors quick to snap up NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at what may or may not be bargain prices. Shares fell almost 10% last week and traded at a six-month low at under $108. At those levels, the stock was down about 29% from January’s record high just above $153.

Like plenty of other stocks in the tech space, Nvidia trades on high valuation multiples, so anything that threatens the outlook is quickly priced in. So, the constant flow of new policies and policy changes out of the White House causes uncertainty among investors. Weak economic data doesn’t help.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

In a turbulent week for markets, where US shares dropped about 3%, the top three collectives in ISAs were unchanged on the week before, with Royal London Short Term Money Market, Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) keeping their positions.

They all have different investment profiles. While Royal London use money market instruments, such as cash deposits and bonds about to mature to give a “cash-like” yield of a little under 5%, Scottish Mortgage invests in innovative companies from around the world and Greencoat generates inflation-linked dividends with its portfolio of wind power assets across the UK.

Rising to fourth was global investment trust JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI). This trust uses some capital to aim for dividends worth 4% of its net asset value each year, meaning that its growth-focused portfolio still pays an attractive dividend, effectively meaning holders take some chips off the table each year.

The other risers were all new entries: HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc, Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) and City of London Ord (LSE:CTY). All are familiar names on our most-bought lists, offering exposure to global shares (HSBC FTSE All World and Alliance Witan), and UK dividend payers (City of London).

The funds that fell in popularity but kept their places on the list last week were: Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc, L&G Global Technology Index and Fidelity Index World.

Dropping off the list were Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index, BlackRock World Mining and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.