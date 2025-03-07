The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Legal & General, Berkeley Group
There are plenty of results for investors to pick over in the coming days, among them several household names. Here are the key dates for your diary.
7th March 2025 12:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 10 March
Trading statements
Clarkson
AGM/EGM
Oncimmune Holdings, One Health Group, Empyrean Energy, Miotal
Tuesday 11 March
Trading statements
Aptamer Group, Costain, Domino's Pizza, Ferguson Enterprises, Genuit, GlobalData, Headlam, MaxCyte, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Rotork, Spirax Group, STV Group, Supermarket Income REIT, Synthomer, TP ICAP
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings, Shoe Zone
Wednesday 12 March
Trading statements
4imprint Group, Balfour Beatty, Ferrexpo, Forterra, Gym Group, Hill & Smith, Hochschild Mining, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), PensionBee
AGM/EGM
Chrysalis Investments, Cloudbreak Discovery, Nexus Infrastructure, Pantheon Resources, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, River UK Micro Cap
Thursday 13 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Entain and NatWest.
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Bridgepoint Group, CAB Payments Holdings, Care REIT, C&C Group, Deliveroo, DFS Furniture, Empiric Student Property, essensys, Gem Diamonds, Glenveagh Properties, Halma, Helios Towers, Oakley Capital Investments, OSB Group, Restore, Savills, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Trainline, Vaalco Energy, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Alliance Pharma, Good Energy Group, Malin Corp, Petro Matad Ltd, Sunrise Resources, ZCCM Investment Holdings
Friday 14 March
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Bodycote
AGM/EGM
Adriatic Metals, Chenavari Toro Income Fund
