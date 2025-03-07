The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Legal & General, Berkeley Group

There are plenty of results for investors to pick over in the coming days, among them several household names. Here are the key dates for your diary.

7th March 2025 12:00

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 10 March

Trading statements

Clarkson

AGM/EGM

Oncimmune Holdings, One Health Group, Empyrean Energy, Miotal

Tuesday 11 March

Trading statements

Aptamer Group, Costain, Domino's Pizza, Ferguson Enterprises, Genuit, GlobalData, Headlam, MaxCyte, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Rotork, Spirax Group, STV Group, Supermarket Income REIT, Synthomer, TP ICAP

AGM/EGM

Benchmark Holdings, Shoe Zone

Wednesday 12 March

Trading statements

4imprint Group, Balfour Beatty, Ferrexpo, Forterra, Gym Group, Hill & Smith, Hochschild Mining, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), PensionBee

AGM/EGM

Chrysalis Investments, Cloudbreak Discovery, Nexus Infrastructure, Pantheon Resources, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, River UK Micro Cap

Thursday 13 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Entain and NatWest.

Trading statements

Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Bridgepoint Group, CAB Payments Holdings, Care REIT, C&C Group, Deliveroo, DFS Furniture, Empiric Student Property, essensys, Gem Diamonds, Glenveagh Properties, Halma, Helios Towers, Oakley Capital Investments, OSB Group, Restore, Savills, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Trainline, Vaalco Energy, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Alliance Pharma, Good Energy Group, Malin Corp, Petro Matad Ltd, Sunrise Resources, ZCCM Investment Holdings

Friday 14 March

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), Bodycote

AGM/EGM

Adriatic Metals, Chenavari Toro Income Fund

