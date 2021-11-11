Peter Schmeichel - The ii Family Money Show
11th November 2021 09:06
Legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel is Gabby Logan’s guest in episode five of The ii Family Money Show. Peter spent eight glittering seasons at Manchester United, winning five league titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League in 1999. He also memorably won the European Championship with Denmark in 1992.
Speaking from his home in Denmark, he tells Gabby how his life changed personally and financially when he moved to Manchester United, the advice he’s passed on to his son, the Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, and reveals the lengths United manager Sir Alex Ferguson went to in order to keep his players’ feet on the ground.
Plus, interactive investor’s Collectives Editor Kyle Caldwell joins Gabby to look at the ways you can invest in sports teams and names his Investment XI.
One by Peter Schmeichel (Hodder & Stoughton) is out now.
This episode is also available as a vodcast at https://youtu.be/vwsmU6fiwbk.
