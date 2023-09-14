Is this popular way to invest still fit for purpose?
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
There are now question marks over a renowned investment strategy: the 60/40 portfolio. Historically, the formula has worked well, but will it continue to be successful? Thomas Becket, chief investment office at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, shares his insights on the matter and his thoughts on alternative assets to give additional diversification to portfolios.
Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account
Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks