Interactive Investor

Is this popular way to invest still fit for purpose?

14th September 2023 08:59

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

There are now question marks over a renowned investment strategy: the 60/40 portfolio. Historically, the formula has worked well, but will it continue to be successful? Thomas Becket, chief investment office at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, shares his insights on the matter and his thoughts on alternative assets to give additional diversification to portfolios.

Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment FundsOpen a Trading Account

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: why I give this company my maximum score

about 6 hours ago

Stockwatch: I rate these three stocks at inflection point a ‘buy’

about 9 hours ago

The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, M&G, Ocado, JD Sports, Next

about 9 hours ago

Bond Watch: why the Bank of England has a big decision to make next week

about 12 hours ago

Portfolio diversification in action: see how it really works

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: these two trusts I own are making a difference for the better

1 day ago

Seven pension tips I learned as a financial adviser

1 day ago

The Income Investor: two dividend stocks to grab before this trend ends

2 days ago

DIY Investor Diary: why investment trusts form bedrock of my portfolio

3 days ago