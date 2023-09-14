Is this popular way to invest still fit for purpose?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

There are now question marks over a renowned investment strategy: the 60/40 portfolio. Historically, the formula has worked well, but will it continue to be successful? Thomas Becket, chief investment office at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, shares his insights on the matter and his thoughts on alternative assets to give additional diversification to portfolios.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.