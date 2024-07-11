Q2 2024: key investment trends and why they matter
We discuss the funds that had a strong three-month period, how tech dominance is making some funds more concentrated, and why there has been a pick-up in investment trust consolidation, including the proposed merger of Alliance Trust and Witan.
11th July 2024 09:03
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Kyle welcomes Sam Benstead back to the podcast to run through trends and topics in the second quarter of 2024.
The duo discuss the types of funds that had a strong three-month period, how tech dominance is making some funds more concentrated, and why there has been a pick-up in investment trust consolidation, which includes the proposed merger of Alliance Trust Ord (LSE:ATST) and Witan Ord (LSE:WTAN).
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
