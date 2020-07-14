Quiz shares remain high risk
Share on:
Supplier issues added more misery to Quiz's share price, which must do more to impress.
Quiz PLC (LSE:QUIZ)
For Quiz (LSE:QUIZ), we've got a thing about 4.5p. This is the price level we cannot reliably calculate below as closure below such a point ensures all our numbers are prefaced by minus signs.
There's a bit of a "maybe" at the 2p level but, if we're realistic, the big picture demands 4.5p should be the ultimate bottom.
Quiz are therefore mildly interesting, despite the usual Covid-19 excuses, the lowest the share price has achieved was 4.75p.
Who knows, perhaps this indicates an inherent strength and therefore we should start looking now for bounce potentials.
At present, we shall not be terribly impressed unless this retailer manages exceed 8.7p. This looks very capable of triggering recovery to an initial 10.1p with secondary, if exceeded, up at 11.75p.
Perhaps more importantly, this also takes the share price into a region where positive news could rapidly drive recovery to 16p.
Unfortunately, this is about the end of the good news, thanks to Quiz experiencing some truly dire reversals since their AIM listing in 2017.
This was a share which once traded above two quid, resulting in the situation where it's a risky punt.
After all, something caused its steady reversal over the last couple of years, so perhaps some research should be justified.
Source: Trends and Targets Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Alistair Strang has led high-profile and "top secret" software projects since the late 1970s and won the original John Logie Baird Award for inventors and innovators. After the financial crash, he wanted to know "how it worked" with a view to mimicking existing trading formulas and predicting what was coming next. His results speak for themselves as he continually refines the methodology.
Alistair Strang is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of Interactive Investor. All correspondence is with Alistair Strang, who for these purposes is deemed a third-party supplier. Buying, selling and investing in shares is not without risk. Market and company movement will affect your performance and you may get back less than you invest. Neither Alistair Strang, or interactive investor will be responsible for any losses that may be incurred as a result of following a trading idea.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation, and is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.