Quiz shares remain high risk

Quiz PLC (LSE:QUIZ)

For Quiz (LSE:QUIZ), we've got a thing about 4.5p. This is the price level we cannot reliably calculate below as closure below such a point ensures all our numbers are prefaced by minus signs.

There's a bit of a "maybe" at the 2p level but, if we're realistic, the big picture demands 4.5p should be the ultimate bottom.

Quiz are therefore mildly interesting, despite the usual Covid-19 excuses, the lowest the share price has achieved was 4.75p.

Who knows, perhaps this indicates an inherent strength and therefore we should start looking now for bounce potentials.



At present, we shall not be terribly impressed unless this retailer manages exceed 8.7p. This looks very capable of triggering recovery to an initial 10.1p with secondary, if exceeded, up at 11.75p.

Perhaps more importantly, this also takes the share price into a region where positive news could rapidly drive recovery to 16p.

Unfortunately, this is about the end of the good news, thanks to Quiz experiencing some truly dire reversals since their AIM listing in 2017.

This was a share which once traded above two quid, resulting in the situation where it's a risky punt.

After all, something caused its steady reversal over the last couple of years, so perhaps some research should be justified.