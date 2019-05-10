A rare valuation for a decent company

Now here's a rarity, a company prospering in a difficult market. Its valuation is uncommonly low too.

RM: We don't need no education boom I have none of my standard charts for you this week, because RM Group's (LSE:RM.) past performance probably tells us little about the future. Profit slumped in 2011 and only recovered to the level it achieved the year before that in 2017. Despite increasing 32% over the last two years, mostly due to a large acquisition, revenue is still 42% below its 2010 peak. Austerity bites The company, which supplies schools in the main, had been sheltered from austere education budgets by long-term contracts won under the government's Building Schools for the Future (BSF) scheme, a programme to fund the modernisation of schools. When the government axed BSF in 2010, austerity started to bite but although revenue fell in 2011, it was only the beginning as the vast scheme wound down. The company quickly killed an unsuccessful overseas expansion, disposed of several marginally profitable or loss-making businesses, tightened up its financial discipline, and made people redundant. The turnaround was executed by Martyn Ratcliffe the company's executive chairman, who only stayed with RM for a couple of years, and then David Brooks, who was rapidly promoted to become chief operating officer and then chief executive, a position he retains today. Today, RM has four strategic pillars: the development of intellectual property, international growth, innovating services with customers, and simplicity and efficiency. The results bear out the efficiency claim. In 2018, RM made a return on capital of 59%. It is smaller, but it is more profitable. Three businesses in one That makes RM an interesting, if slightly complicated proposition. Interesting because RM appears to be improving and the shares are cheap. A share price of 230p values the enterprise at about 10 times adjusted profit. Complicated because RM is really three businesses, and what has gone on within these businesses is more revealing than the statistics for the group as a whole. RM Education is the original business, a well-known supplier of IT to schools that originally manufactured computers. It withdrew from that market once the PC became ubiquitous because it could no longer compete with mainstream suppliers like Dell (NYSE:DELL). Today, it mostly supplies outsourced IT services to schools, and cloud-based school management software as a service. A major supplier to the BSF scheme, it is the reason revenue has declined so majestically (orange bars in the chart below).

Source: interactive investor The biggest business by revenue today is RM Resources (blue bars), which supplies equipment, everything from photocopier paper to desks and footballs. RM Resources is two similar businesses, TTS, acquired in 2004, and Consortium, acquired in 2017. TTS has flourished under RM's ownership, RM paid £11 million for it in 2004 when it made less than £2 million profit. Perhaps it benefitted from the association with RM, which was a big name in IT. In 2016, before it was joined by Consortium, TTS earned over £10 million in adjusted operating profit. The dramatic increase in revenue in 2017 and 2018, though is almost entirely due to the acquisition of Consortium. The third business is RM Results (red bars), which supplies e-marking software to professional associations as well as examination boards. It became part of RM in 2007 when the company acquired the assets of the Schools Exam Results Analysis Project from the University of Bath. Most exams in the UK are marked electronically using scanned in scripts because it is more efficient and less error-prone. Though it is hard to see on the scale of this chart, RM Results has grown revenue 20% over the last six years but growth in its core business, e-marking, has been obscured as the company has contracted a data analysis sideline to just one contract: compiling the Department of Education's School Performance Tables.