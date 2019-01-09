Retail sector latest: Greggs, Ted Baker and an 11% dividend yield

Another day, another batch of retailers issuing results, and the good news keeps coming. Graeme Evans looks at prospects and target prices for this lot.

Greggs (LSE:GRG), Ted Baker (LSE:TED) and Shoe Zone (LSE:SHOE) further enhanced their reputations today as the trio used post-Christmas trading updates to remind investors that not all retail stocks are worth shunning.

Shares in high street baker Greggs are now up a stunning 46% since early October, while Ted Baker surged more than 12% to put back losses seen since the harassment allegations against founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin.

Shoe Zone got the biggest cheer from investors as it accompanied record full-year profits with a return of £4 million in surplus cash through a special dividend of 8p a share. The final dividend was also 8p, a rise of 17.6% on a year earlier.

The value footwear retailer, which trades from just under 500 stores, was rightly rewarded with an 11% rise in its share price to 200p - the highest level since the summer of 2016.

That's quite an achievement in the current conditions, with Shoe Zone one of only a handful of retailers to be trading ahead of market expectations.

The company also impressed finnCap analyst Peter Smedley with its strategic growth ambitions, including its plan for 45 Big Box stores in order to target out-of-town retail and a more affluent customer base.

He said:

"This is a significant moment for the SHOE investment case, with SHOE entering into a distinctive new phase of growth which, in turn, should have important long-term implications for sentiment, forecasts and valuation."

Smedley raised his target price to 230p to reflect the opportunity and "eye-catching" 11% dividend yield, including the special due to be paid in March.

The company has returned surplus cash in this way in three out of four annual results since its IPO in 2014. Despite the ordinary dividend yield of around 6.5%, the AIM-listed company still trades below the clothing and footwear average with a 2019 price/earnings (PE) multiple of 10.2x.

Greggs, meanwhile, can do no wrong at the moment. Its new vegan-friendly sausage roll generated plenty of free publicity for the brand, while there’s been no let-up in the pace of trading since its last update in November.

Like-for-like sales were up 5.2% in the fourth quarter, leading to growth of 2.9% across the 2018 financial period. Chief executive Roger Whiteside called it a very strong finish to the year as Greggs continues to benefit from having more of its 1,900-strong estate near travel locations or places of work.