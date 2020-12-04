Richard Beddard: this AIM share appears to be unstoppable

If you look closely at the charts for return on capital, you will see three years of relatively poor performance.

Before the early part of the last decade Tristel was primarily a manufacturer of disinfectant for washing machines, but the washing machine manufacturers acquired their own disinfectants.

While the machine manufacturers did not have Trifast’s chlorine dioxide chemistry, more noxious disinfectants could be used effectively in machines. When the NHS recommended the manufacturer's own disinfectants, Tristel lost substantial revenue almost overnight.

The company had already developed the current range of manual disinfection products, and in the process it created a market for itself. Until revenues from the new disinfectants eclipsed lost revenues from machine disinfectants, there was a dent in Tristel’s profitability.

Since this was a one-off, albeit drawn-out, strategic event, I calculate average profitability from more recent years.

The numbers are impressive. Tristel earns an average 28% return on operating capital. Factor in acquisitions at cost, and the return on total invested capital is 22%.

Tristel likes to acquire its distributors once they have established the products in-country, and in 2020 it acquired 80% of Tristel Italia, taking its tally of overseas subsidiaries earning revenues to 13. Four more in the USA, Japan, India and Ireland, have yet to earn any money.

Scoring Trifast

There is a risk in the short-term that demand for medical decontamination products remains subdued while hospitals continue to give priority to Covid-19 patients, which explains why Tristel has accelerated its surface decontamination plans.

Longer term, Trifast appears to be unstoppable. It manufactures unique, protected, essential consumables that hospitals buy regularly, and it is gradually securing the product authorisations to sell them around the world.

But I really do not like the incentive plan that remunerates its two executive directors.

To achieve the maximum award (worth at least £2.5 million in shares for the chief executive) the share price must stay above 500p for a period of three months any time before June next year. Since it is currently 483p a maximum award is on the cards.

The share price does not just reflect the performance of the company, it is also a measure of traders’ expectations, which the company helps to set.

This creates an incentive for a company to misrepresent its prospects, and that puts me in a bind because Tristel communicates very well with private shareholders.

I have toured the factory, attended presentations, and generally been impressed, but I also wonder whether the story I am being told is even more sanitised than at other businesses, particularly around the time the share price is likely to trigger option payments.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High Return on capital and profit margins

+ Good cash conversion

+ Business model changed in the early 2010’s

What could stop it growing profitably? [2]

+ Strong finances

+ Constant demand for disinfectant

? Patent expiries from mid 2020’s

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Product development/protection

+ Registrations in new geographical markets

+ Opportunities to grow in surface disinfection, communities, and animal and laboratory markets.

Will we all benefit? [1]

+ The company is still run by its founder, who has been a shrewd entrepreneur

+ Excellent communication with shareholders

- Extreme incentive plan

Is the share price low relative to profit? [-2]

˗ A share price of 483p values the enterprise at £225m, about 40 times adjusted profit in 2020

Tristel is a very good business but as an investment it is marred somewhat by a discombobulating executive incentive plan and a high share price.

It is probably a good long-term investment, but it is ranked 29 out of the 37 good long-term investments tracked by my Decision Engine.

Richard owns shares in Tristel.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

