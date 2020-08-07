Richard Beddard: can Games Workshop’s remarkable rise continue?

Games Workshop took investors by surprise. Its share price is up over ten-fold since 2017. Source: SharePad

In 2017, Games Workshop’s stated strategy was the same as it had been for years, quoted ad nauseum in annual reports. It existed to:

“...make the best fantasy miniatures in the world and sell them globally at a profit, and it intends doing so forever.”

Before 2017, the company appeared to be on the defensive, besieged by enthusiasts of the game who felt neglected. Games Workshop was making good profit from fewer sales of ever more intricate and expensive models. They delighted hard-core modellers, many of whom had long since given up the game.

Shareholders were bemused. The company was good at making profit, but where was the growth?

Change was already well under way. By 2015 it had downsized its stores and stripped out layers of management. It had also switched from manufacturing mostly in metal, to mostly resin, which enabled it to make more intricate models.

That year Games Workshop re-launched its eponymous fantasy game as Warhammer Age of Sigmar, breathing life into a franchise that had long-since been eclipsed by Warhammer 40:000, a science-fiction themed version.

A new chief executive was appointed in 2015. Kevin Rountree is an accountant who joined the business in 1998 and was promoted to chief financial officer and then chief operating officer. He had also gained experience as head of sales for “Other Activities”, a division that licensed Games Workshop’s characters and stories to computer game companies.

Today, Games Workshop’s strategy is only slightly more wordy. It does not just say what the company wants to do but how, by engaging and inspiring customers:

“...to make the best fantasy miniatures in the world, to engage and inspire our customers, and to sell our products globally at a profit. We intend to do this forever. Our decisions are focused on long-term success, not short-term gains.”

From these guiding principles, coherent actions flow.

Back in 2015, the corporation was getting such a hard time it had more or less given up talking to customers outside its stores, leaving each hobby store to promote itself online. But it re-thought its marketing and launched the Warhammer Community website in November 2016.

Through articles, videos, podcasts and cartoons, the site teases new character and story launches, and helps with modelling and gaming. Today, metrics from Warhammer Community are used as key performance indicators for customer engagement. It achieved 145 million page views from 8 million users so far in 2020.