Why Boohoo and Games Workshop are unstoppable

Boohoo (LSE:BOO) overtook Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) in value today as the fashion retailer and fellow high-flyer Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) confirmed why they are top momentum picks at the start of 2020.

Their latest forecast-beating updates reassured investors that there's more to come for shares, despite the pair rocketing in value during 2019 to fresh record highs.

Boohoo was up another 5% to 334.5p today as better-than-expected Christmas trading figures prompted brokers at Liberum and N+1 Singer to up their target prices to 370p and 375p respectively.

Games Workshop, meanwhile, was hiked to 7,000p from 5,000p by Peel Hunt after the fantasy war games retailer accompanied strong half-year results with a record dividend. The shares rose another 5% to 6,700p to extend a spectacular run of form dating back to 2016.

The pair are among a number of momentum stocks in the FTSE All Share currently trading at all-time highs. The others include AVEVA (LSE:AVV), Bellway (LSE:BWY), JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Meggitt (LSE:MGGT) and Ultra Electronics (LSE:ULE), while Aggreko (LSE:AGK), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and United Utilities (LSE:UU.) are at one-year highs.

For Boohoo, the momentum means the AIM-listed fast fashion chain is now worth more than established retailer M&S at around £3.8 billion. Matthew McEachran at N+1 Singer thinks there's scope for this figure to eventually reach £8 billion, based on the company's ability to triple underlying earnings across its brands over four to five years.

He noted that revenues growth of 44% for the September to December trading period was five-percentage points better than the market had expected, with sales for the Boohoo brand up 42%, PrettyLittleThing up 32% and NastyGal 102% stronger.

McEachran's positive view is also based on the expected economies of scale and the benefits from the automation of the company's Burnley and Sheffield warehouses. Boohoo now expects an underlying margin above 10% for the year to the end of February, with sales growth of between 40% and 42% stronger than its last guidance for 33% to 38%.