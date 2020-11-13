Richard Beddard: Carex owner needs more than strong hand gel sales

Source: PZ Cussons annual report 2020

The company is ignoring some pretty hefty costs in calculating its preferred measure of profit (see table above).

The biggest, a £36.6 million writedown in the value of fiva:am and Rafferty’s Garden follows large writedowns in the value of five:am and Nutricima in the previous year.

Although the writedowns are not operational losses, and should be ignored in judging the company’s performance in 2020, they are an indictment of its earlier acquisition strategy.

The Structure & Systems project is restructuring costs as PZ Cussons streamlines its headquarters and regional offices. The company has treated restructuring costs as ‘exceptional’ every year since 2014, which makes me question just how ‘exceptional’ they really are.

The Group Strategy project refers to costs associated with the disposal of Nutricima, which might rightly be deemed one-off costs.

All in all, the accounts are not pretty, as we might expect of a company going through a transition.

Hopefully that may change under new management, apparently brought in to get PZ Cussons innovating new products and marketing already successful brands.

Scoring PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons is difficult to score because the past is tainted by failure, and the company is preparing for a multi-year turnaround, starting, it says, with another comprehensive review of strategy.

Does the business make good money? [1]

? High returns on capital blighted by adjustments

? Ditto profit margins

? Modest cash conversion improved markedly in 2020

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Strong finances

+ Demand should be resilient in recessions

- Strong competition online, and from discount brands

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Focus on higher margin beauty and personal care

+ Investment in development of distinctive products

+ Working on a digital transformation programme

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Long-term ethos due to family ownership

+ Treats employees well

+ Commitment to sustainability and the environment

Is the share price low [1]

+ A share price of 240p values the enterprise at 20 times adjusted profit in 2020, or 16 times normalised adjusted profit

Backing a company that has to change to improve, rather than persisting with an already successful formula, is risky. But I think PZ Cussons is an interesting speculation.

It scores 7/10 and is ranked 10 out of 36 shares in the Decision Engine.

