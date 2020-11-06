Richard Beddard: analysing the RBLI poppy paper maker

If someone named James tells you he is starting a business, back him. In recent weeks I have profiled venerable and successful businesses founded by James Latham (LSE:LTHM) and James Halstead (LSE:JHD) and today we have another: James Cropper (LSE:CRPR).

Though the opportunity to back the founders of these companies has long gone, their descendants are still doing a good job.

Stretching the meaning of ‘paper’

Analysing companies can challenge the vocabularies of the most erudite of investors, and I am not one of those. Having read about James Cropper, I am questioning the meaning of the word ‘paper’.

The company says it makes some of the world’s most distinctive and advanced paper products, using materials from cotton and wood to carbon fibre.

The dictionary confirms paper is a thin flexible sheet used for writing, drawing, printing, wrapping and covering. It is usually made from wood.

It does not mention carbon fibre, glass fibre and polymers.

Veils and mats made from these materials, by Technical Fibre Products (TFP), a James Cropper subsidiary, are used in a wide range of industries. Coating composite materials in technical fibres, or incorporating them into the composites, improves their performance and makes them easier to manufacture.

TFP’s products make automotive components hard wearing, utility poles fire resistant and sports equipment stronger. They also shield mobile phones and wind turbines from electromagnetic interference.

Perhaps the most eye-catching application of a TFP product is as a substrate for the Gas Diffusion Layer critical to the functioning of hydrogen fuel cells, one of TFP’s biggest markets.

The company has two other subsidiaries that more comfortably conform to the definition of ‘paper’.

James Cropper started making paper in 1845. It makes the petals of the Royal British Legion poppies you may have bought by mail order this year, and supplies ‘CupCycling™’ recycled paper from coffee cups to Hallmark, the greetings card company, and GF Smith, another paper maker.