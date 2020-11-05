Share Sleuth: Why I have sold Castings and added shares in Next

Table shows positions before any trades

Scores: Tot: Total, P: Profitability, R: Risks, S: Strategy, F: Fairness: V: Valuation

Stats: D/C: Debt as a % of operating capital, RoC: Average return on capital, CC: Average cash conversion, EY: Earnings yield (norm.)

Sources: Richard Beddard, SharePad and annual reports

Starting from the bottom right-hand side of the table, we can see the Share Sleuth portfolio has 27 members, which I described last month as more than enough.

The minimum trade size, which is 2.5% of the portfolio’s total portfolio value of £153,711, was £3,843. The portfolio’s cash balance was £4,275, just enough to add more shares.

The cash balance had increased since last month because of dividends, notably from Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) (£217), and also from Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) (£57) and XP Power (LSE:XPP) (£43).

Portfolio management guidelines encourage me not to trade a share if I have traded it within the last six months or if it scores less than seven out of ten.

The guidelines also dissuade trading shares that the portfolio already owns in substantial quantities (for a detailed explanation, see: Why valuation alone is not enough to trigger a sale).

Having applied these guidelines, three shares were available. I could increase the portfolio’s holding in Next (LSE:NXT) (ranked 4) or PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) (ranked 9), or add a new holding in James Latham (ranked 8), which I profiled for the first time a few weeks ago.

I have been impressed by how fashion and homeware retailer Next has defended return on capital as sales have migrated to the internet, and I am also impressed by its strategy to become a platform for other retailers.

It was also the most highly ranked of the three, because I upgraded Next’s score recently.

PZ Cussons makes famous consumer health and beauty brands like Carex, but the old chief executive left under a cloud earlier this year and I want to hear more from the new one before committing money, perhaps once I have read its recently published annual report.

I surprised myself when I scored James Latham so highly. It is a timber importer and distributor. The attraction of James Latham is not the pace of growth, or the extent of profitability, which are modest, but the predictability of both.

The portfolio already owns shares in a number of good businesses that supply small builders and large construction projects, namely Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT) (lift components), FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW) (lighting systems) and Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN) (fitted kitchens), so I am not in a hurry to add another.

The Decision Engine made no recommendations to remove or reduce holdings, but it is not the be-all and end-all when it comes to portfolio management.

I may still have some business to do...

Auto exposure

The Decision Engine ranks companies. It does not tell me how many companies to hold, or whether the balance of a portfolio is right. I still have to sweat over these decisions.

Four Share Sleuth companies, Castings (LSE:CGS), Renishaw (LSE:RSW), Trifast (LSE:TRI) and Victrex (LSE:VCT) supply auto manufacturers. Three of them also supply the aerospace industry. Because they supply other recession prone industries as well, I am wondering whether the portfolio is too exposed.

Castings makes parts for trucks mainly, Renishaw makes machine tools that make and check vehicle components, Trifast makes the nuts, bolts, screws and rivets that hold them together, and Victrex makes high-performance polymer used in some components.

Together these companies comprise nearly 12% of the portfolio.

Only one, Victrex, has earned decent returns through thick and thin in the past.