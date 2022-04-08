Richard Beddard: court case clouds confidence in this star stock

It’s a business that ticks lots of boxes for our columnist’s Decision Engine – but what is the significance of this legal slur on its reputation and culture?

Before I examine how XP Power (LSE:XPP) makes money, how it plans to make more and what might stop it, news of an event after the year end in December is cause for concern.

Let us start with the twist in the tale.

A nasty twist in the fairy tale

In March, this manufacturer of power supplies lost a court case brought in California by rival Comet.

Reportedly, Comet says XP Power stole trade secrets when it recruited some of its personnel in 2017 and used their knowledge to develop radio frequency (RF) generators. These generators are one of three types of power product manufactured by XP Power, the other two being low voltage and high voltage power supplies.

RF generators are principally used in machines that manufacture semiconductors, one of three markets in which XP Power is a major supplier. It earned 39% of revenue from semiconductors in 2021.

XP Power must pay damages of $40 million to Comet, getting on for a year’s profit.

The significance of this verdict is not clear to me. Considering XP Power’s high level of profitability and financial strength, the loss of $40 million is not enough in itself to turn the company into a bad investment, if it is a one-off.

However, according to an analyst quoted in the press, while the verdict will not impact sales of current products, it could hamper XP Power’s roll-out of new RF products.

XP Power acquired its RF capability when it bought Comdel in 2017, the same year as the events leading to the court case took place, so it is tempting to believe any wrongdoing is limited to this business.

Publicly, XP has revealed very little. The annual report, published days before the court case started, said almost nothing beyond the fact that it had run up a legal bill of £10.1 million in relation to the case, which it felt had “no merit”. To say any more, it wrote, might be detrimental to its chances of winning the dispute.

Now it has lost, the company says it disagrees with the verdict and is considering its next steps, which could mean an appeal.

These developments are most unwelcome. Up until this point, XP Power had, in my estimation, all the qualities I seek in a good long-term investment.

To add to my uncertainty, chairman and founder James Peters is retiring in April 2023, following the retirement of the company’s longstanding chief executive in December 2020.

This pair guided the company over the last two decades as it successfully moved up the value chain from distributing to manufacturing low-voltage adapters, and latterly expanding the product range to RF and high-voltage products.

The latest phase in this strategy was the acquisition of two German manufacturers of high-voltage products, bringing new capabilities and serving new markets within the industrial and semiconductor markets.

Gavin Griggs, who joined as chief financial officer in 2017, is the chief executive.

Resilient performer

XP experienced a small but understandable fall in profit in the year to December 2021, slightly underperforming recent years in terms of return on capital.

Revenue growth, profit growth and profit margins were all constrained by higher freight costs, component shortages and price increases, and increased labour pay rates during the lockdown in Vietnam. This was compounded by adverse currency movements.

In my numbers, the profit figure ignores the cost of the legal dispute, but the cash flow figure does not, which explains the weak cash conversion.