Shares for the future: everything you need to know

Since the early days of the web “frequently asked questions” pages have been a regular feature on websites, so regular they are a bit of a cliché. I sometimes wonder whether the questions have ever been asked and often suspect the page is there just in case.

Whenever I write about the Decision Engine and the Share Sleuth portfolio though, I am greeted with a flurry of emails from readers, many of whom have stumbled upon them for the first time.

What follows is a Share Sleuth and Decision Engine FAQ. You can rest assured the questions have been asked frequently and I have replied to all of them by email (my email address is at the bottom of the page, should you have any more questions).

We are starting with Share Sleuth because it came into being before the Decision Engine, and because the Decision Engine is a servant of the Share Sleuth portfolio.

What is Share Sleuth?

Share Sleuth is a model portfolio run by me, Richard Beddard, a private investor and freelance financial writer. No money is invested in it, although I account for stamp duty, fees and dividends so its performance is as accurate as I can make it.

The portfolio grew out of a column I used to write for Money Observer magazine and it made its debut in the October edition of 2009. I added the first four shares to the portfolio on 9 September 2009. When Money Observer ceased publication in 2020, Share Sleuth moved to interactive investor where I continue to write a monthly update.

From the beginning, the aim of the portfolio has been to invest in UK businesses at reasonable prices that can sustain profitability and grow indefinitely. Somewhere along the line I decided my indefinite aspiration meant 10 years or more.

What is the Decision Engine?

The Decision Engine is the list of shares I am currently following. It includes all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio and shares that might join it, a menu from which I can select stocks for portfolios.

The list is ranked using scores assigned to each share so the most desirable long-term investments, the ones with the highest scores, are at the top of the list. If my analysis is right, it shows us which shares are the best candidates for investment now.

The Decision Engine guides my trades in the Share Sleuth portfolio. The goal is to weight the portfolio so holdings in shares at the top of the list are bigger than holdings in the shares lower down.

As a rough rule of thumb, I think of shares that score seven or more out of 9 as good value, and shares that score 5 to 7 as fairly priced. Shares that score less than 5 are more likely to be pricey.

We publish the full list of shares once a month.

How do you score shares?

In addition to the monthly Share Sleuth and Decision Engine updates, there is a third article I write most weeks in which I score one or two shares.

The shares are scored according to five criteria:

Profitability: Does the business make good money? Risks: What could stop it growing profitably? Strategy: How does its strategy address the risks? Fairness: Will we all benefit? Price: Is the share price low relative to profit?

The first four criteria are scored from 0 to 2. The fifth is scored from -2 to 1. Cheap looking shares get a little boost of up to 1 point, but expensive looking shares are penalised by up to 2 points. The maximum score for any share is 9.

The first four criteria are judgements I typically make only once a year. I read the company’s annual report, watch presentations, ask questions of management, attend AGMs, and award the scores. You can see the result in company write ups like this one. They all finish with a summary showing my score for each criterion, and three significant reasons for each score.

The fifth criterion, price, depends on a souped-up version of the price earnings ratio, which I have written up in detail. It is updated every time we publish the Decision Engine.

Where can I find the latest company write-ups, Share Sleuth updates and Decision Engine tables?

All my articles are collected on my interactive investor author page. Share Sleuth is published in the week of the first Tuesday of the month and the headline usually contains the prefix “Share Sleuth”. The Decision Engine is published on the Friday before Share Sleuth, around the turn of the month and it is usually headlined “Shares for the future”.

My articles are also included in interactive investor’s daily newsletter.