Share Sleuth: my first trades of 2022 lead to a new holding

This company won a three-way battle with two existing holdings to win a place in the portfolio.

Despite a new year’s resolution to reduce the size of the portfolio from 28 companies to 25 or so, my first trades of the year have instead grown Share Sleuth to 29. I have reduced the size of the portfolio’s holding in Victrex (LSE:VCT), but not eliminated it, and I have added shares in a new company, RWS (LSE:RWS). Reducing Victrex Victrex, which I re-scored three weeks ago, is the dominant manufacturer of PEEK, a polymer stronger, lighter, and more hard wearing than other polymers and the metal it replaces in planes, spinal implants and automobiles, to name just three end-uses. Victrex has strong competitive advantages in terms of patents, expertise, and the company’s dedication to PEEK, but the Annual General Meeting confirmed what I had already concluded. Developing new applications for PEEK is harder work than the directors’ predecessors envisaged when they embarked on a series of mega-programmes eight years ago. In fragmented industries like dentistry, persuading individual dentists to adopt a new material has proved exhausting. The company is now relying on its manufacturing partner to commercialise PEEK, and it has scaled down its expectations. Richard Beddard: why picking shares can be easier than we think

Richard Beddard: this UK innovator’s strategy has to prove itself In more concentrated industries like oil and gas and medical implants, Victrex or its manufacturing partners must convince ‘majors’ like Petrobras or Johnson & Johnson that PEEK makes better pipelines, or better knee implants. These companies can be risk averse, having profited from existing technology. If Victrex were to convince a major, volumes would probably ramp up very quickly but we are unlikely to get much warning. The decision would be something of a tipping point, and we do not know when that will be. Victrex already supplies PEEK into thousands of applications, and the company says this core business is growing modestly, but it is under pressure from other manufacturers, more diversified companies that produce less sophisticated forms of PEEK. There is also the possibility of competition from other materials. I have focused more on the risks, because they are becoming more apparent but the company’s mega-programmes may still deliver mega-money. My decision not to sell the entire holding reflects the fact that I am torn and only a little impatient. You can see from the chart below that I have traded the shares at the beginning of the year soon after the publication of the annual report and very soon after I have scored it. I added Victrex shares for the first time in early 2016, and added more in early 2020 and early 2021.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. At the close on Monday 28 February, the Share Sleuth portfolio was worth £193,684, 546% more than the notional £30,000 invested in the portfolio’s first year, from September 2009. The portfolio’s cash balance has swollen to £5,049 thanks to dividends from Cohort (LSE:CHRT), Solid State (LSE:SOLI), Victrex and Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). It is sufficient to fund new additions at a minimum trade size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value (about £4,700). Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 5,049 Shares 188,635 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 193,684 546 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 6,294 55 BMY Bloomsbury 2,676 8,509 10,891 28 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 5,968 27 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 1,615 3,628 3,642 0 CHH Churchill China 341 3,751 5,354 43 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 8,848 136 D4T4 D4t4 1,528 3,509 4,454 27 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 8,672 394 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 5,149 40 GAW Games Workshop 76 218 5,681 2,506 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 8,286 25 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,368 8,223 11,672 42 JDG Judges Scientific 159 3,825 11,607 203 JET2 Jet2 456 250 5,853 2,241 LTHM James Latham 400 5,238 4,960 -5 NXT Next 106 6,071 7,274 20 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,971 19 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 3,936 2 QTX Quartix 1,085 2,798 4,177 49 RM. RM 1,275 3,038 2,040 -33 RSW Renishaw 92 1,739 4,322 149 RWS RWS 1,000 4,696 4,600 -2 SOLI Solid State 986 2,847 11,142 291 TET Treatt 763 1,082 7,477 591 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 8,640 292 TRI Trifast 2,261 3,357 3,109 -7 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,513 837 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 5,688 -12 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 10,416 127 Added RWS and reduced Victrex in the last month.

£30,000 invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund over the same period would have appreciated to £72,517. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in Victrex. For more information about Richard’s scoring and ranking system (the Decision Engine) and the Share Sleuth portfolio powered by this research, please read the FAQ. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

