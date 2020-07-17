Richard Beddard: a new company, and I like it

Source: D4T4 annual reports. In most years, one other partner contributed more than 10% of revenue.

Strong financials

D4T4’s performance since the acquisition of Celebrus in 2015 has been remarkable. At 63%, return on capital is five times higher than it was. Revenue has nearly doubled, even though it was lower in 2020 than it was in 2019, and profit is up sevenfold.

The company didn’t sell fewer licenses in 2020. It lost revenue because it is changing the way it sells software, licensing it for a term (typically annually) instead of in perpetuity. The company receives less money for an annual license, but expects it to be renewed every year. That means a new customer brings in less revenue immediately, but revenue should build up over time as D4T4 earns money each year from renewals as well as new customers.

Had the majority of term contracts been agreed on a perpetual basis, D4T4 is confident revenue would have grown significantly in 2020 and it thinks several contracts that would have closed on a perpetual basis were delayed as companies scrutinised the new terms.

Cash flow was weak in comparison to adjusted profit in 2020 because there was a £4m increase in receivables due to strong sales in the final quarter. The sales were recognised as profit, but the company had yet to be paid in cash. It has probably already collected most of the money.

Historically, cash flow has been sensitive to the timing of sales in the fourth quarter, resulting in big swings from year to year. Although average cash conversion of 62% between 2015 and 2020 is fairly modest, the starting point, 2015 was a year of negative cash flow and things seem to be improving.

Since 2016, D4T4 has achieved a healthy cash conversion ratio (81%), and as the company earns more recurring revenue, cash flow should become more stable.

So far, trading has been largely unaffected by Covid-19, which has increased the need for companies to deal with customers more intimately online.

Scoring D4T4

This is my first time scoring D4T4, but I like it. The company appears to have a coherent strategy to broaden the customer base of a unique product.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High return on capital

+ High profit margin

+ Prospects of improved cash flow

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Very strong finances

? Dependent on sales partners

? Alternative technologies may develop

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Partnering with more software firms

+ Engaging directly with clients

+ Innovating to stay ahead of competitors

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Experienced board own 9.3% stake

+ Executive pay is reasonable

+ Staff are a strategic priority

Are the shares cheap? [1]

? A share price of 234p values enterprise at £82 million, about 19 times adjusted profit.

I haven’t been following D4T4 for long, so my conclusion is tentative. But I think it is probably a good long-term investment.

Richard does not own shares in D4T4 (yet!)

