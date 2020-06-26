Richard Beddard: why I want Bloomsbury to succeed

Covid-19 is a worry too. Bloomsbury was quick to raise funds from investors and bolster its finances as countries locked down and bookshops closed, and it passed on the dividend for the first time in 25 years.

Longer-term, the pandemic could accelerate the shift to online sales, which is good news for academic publications, but maybe not for consumer titles because of the trade’s increasing dependence on Amazon, which dominates online retail.

Universities face challenges too. If the pandemic persists, funding may fall as governments cut budgets and overseas students stay home.

But Bloomsbury was in a reasonably strong financial position going into the crisis, and it has also created goodwill by providing free access to online educational resources to schools and universities during the lockdown.

Since the beginning of March, the company has set up thousands of trials for almost a thousand different institutions. It must be hoping a good number subscribe, when the dust settles.

I must admit to bias. I want Bloomsbury to succeed. I’m a writer. Once upon a time I worked for an academic publisher.

The notion that writing and information has commercial value is attractive. And there is no better way to spend an idle hour than browsing the shelves of Waterstones. Often Bloomsbury titles stand out.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ Decent returns on capital, prospect of improvement

+ Good cash conversion

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Strong finances, increasingly stable earnings

? Price of acquisitions may not be justified by subsequent returns

? Market power of Amazon in online book and ebook sales

? Demand for Open Access publications in academia

? Potential reduction in University funding due to pandemic

How does its strategy address the risks? [1]

+ Academic and Professional division brings stability and growth

+ Digitisation should unlock returns from acquisitions

? Bloomsbury supports alternative channels to Amazon

? It already publishes Open Access texts (for a fee)

? “Flexible sales models” will accommodate cash-strapped universities

Will we all benefit? [1]

+ Information and books contribute to a healthy society

+ Employee engagement is core strategy

+ Annual report open about risks

? Mixed reviews from staff on online recruitment sites

− Founder and chief executive very highly paid

Are the shares cheap? [2]

+ Yes. A share price of 211p values the enterprise at £154 million, about 12 times adjusted profit. The earnings yield is 9%

A score of 7/10 probably means Bloomsbury is a good long-term investment. It is ranked 17 out of 32 shares I track with the Decision Engine.

Volex

For much of this century, Volex (LSE:VLX) has been a shrinking low-margin business that supplies power cords and electric cabling. You may be thinking it’s an unlikely candidate for investment and, to be honest, I don’t know much about it, so let me let Volex sell itself. This is its ‘about’ page: