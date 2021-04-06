Richard Penny: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard sits down with Richard Penny, manager of the TM CRUX UK Special Situations Fund, to talk about the attraction of tech and non-Covid healthcare stocks, and how he builds resilience into the portfolio.

Highlights

1:09 – a look at the fund’s objectives and investment style

2:15 – opportunities outside of the large-cap space

8:40 – the implications of a stock having dual listing in the UK and US

12:58 – themes and sectors of interest in the UK Special Situations Fund

15:13 – concerns around the possibility of rising inflation rates