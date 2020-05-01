Royal Bank of Scotland rallies as FTSE 100 dives again

The universal chorus from banks during this quarterly reporting season has been one of sharply lower profits, largely due to markedly higher impairment provisions. It is therefore unsurprising to see Royal Bank of Scotland (LSE:RBS) in harmony.

For RBS, the impairment increase to £802 million for the first quarter of 2020 includes around £630 million relating to Covid-19 provisions, in addition to the £170 million that was already in place due to potential losses arising from the UK’s departure from the EU.

The bank’s exposure to the SME (smaller companies) segment could prove to be a particular challenge, although the group remains committed to increase lending regardless and has already introduced payment holidays across many of its segments in light of the current environment.

A general slowdown in activity has exacerbated some of those industries which were already in peril, such as retail and leisure, and these sectors have now been joined by casual dining and restaurants.

As a result, pre-tax profit has declined by 48% and net profit by 59%, although the former is comfortably ahead of expectations. As with its peers, much of the increased lending it has seen is largely due to the drawdown of credit lines by companies looking to bolster their own cashflow.

Meanwhile, the Return on Tangible Equity figure has suffered significantly, now running at just 3.6% versus a previous figure of 8.3% and way off the longer-term target of 9-11%.

Net Interest Margin also remains under pressure, especially given the latest cut in UK interest rates.

In the background, the Government stake continues to hang over prospects for the share price, although that is not of immediate concern given other pressing issues.