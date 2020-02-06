Royal Mail in fresh plunge to record low
It’s bad to worse for the nation’s best-known postie. Our head of markets explains the latest 11% drop.
Royal Mail (LSE:RMG) has had a torrid time of late and this update will do little to assuage investors’ embedded concerns.
The clock is already ticking with the group’s 2024 transformation plan yet to begin in earnest. This comes at a time when competition is sharpening its claws as fulfilment of online shopping orders continues its relentless pace.
Quite apart from the increasingly challenging landscape, there is an additional headache for Royal Mail from the ongoing industrial relations spat on two fronts.
- Can Royal Mail shares deliver?
- Royal Mail shares deliver spectacular crash
- Income hunters can find great funds on ii’s Super 60 recommended list of investments
Firstly, the distraction has held back the already delayed transformation plan and secondly, as evidenced during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday and Christmas periods, there was evidence of customers switching to other carriers at the very thought of potential industrial action.
This adds to a letters market in terminal decline, and the group is suggesting that this may even be accelerating slightly, when the booster effects of one-off events such as the General Election are excluded. Letter volumes declined 9% in the period and revenues 1.5%, with the outlook looking equally bleak.
Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance
It seems that Royal Mail will need to hang its hat on consolidating its parcel business. Even here, the threat of strike action may drive the core UK parcels business to a loss in the very near future, even if for this period guidance to the adjusted operating profit range is unchanged.
The international part of the group is faring rather better, with a 11.1% increase in revenues at its GLS unit driven by some success from the likes of Canada, Germany and Belgium.
Meanwhile, overall group revenues increased by 3.7% despite the company’s travails, and parcel revenue growth did at least offset the letters decline. The January parcels performance is estimated to be stronger than the previous third quarter, and in the meantime a projected dividend yield – even after the previous cut – of 7.7% is of some solace to long-suffering investors.
Even so, in terms of the company rhetoric, there is a feeling of déjà vu. The market, increasingly running out of patience in awaiting the turnaround (if it has not already done so) has reacted negatively to another uninspiring update.
- 10 stock ideas from a market master
- 11 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
Royal Mail’s hope must be that it can begin to display some material progress as opposed to strategically clutching at straws. The company has been a serial underperformer since its IPO in 2013. Over the last two years, for example, the shares have plunged 63%, and just over the last year a decline of 34% compares to a gain of 13% for the wider FTSE 250 index.
Investors may have been hoping for brighter news in this update, but it has failed to materialise once more. As such, there is unfortunately little reason to suspect that the market consensus of the shares as a “sell” is likely to improve for the foreseeable future.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.