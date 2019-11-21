Royal Mail shares deliver spectacular crash

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

There are some glimmers of hope, not least of which is a defiant management outlook statement which promises to deliver the necessary transformation.

In the meantime, there are certainly signs of life within the parcels business, where UK revenues rose 5.6%. The jewel in the crown in the form of the international GLS division contributed higher revenues of 14.1% and a growth in adjusted operating profit of almost 17%.

Innovations such as the roll-out of 1,400 parcel postboxes across the UK are a welcome development, while parcel automation machines now process 26% of overall traffic, as compared to just 12% last year.

Despite the previously announced cut, the projected dividend yield still stands at an attractive 6.5% and is, for the moment, adequately covered.

Even so, the mauling of the share price by the ever-present bears of this stock compounds a sorry performance. The current price of under 200p, and near a record low, compares poorly to the float price of 330p in 2013, let alone the peak of 631p in May last year.

Over the last 12 months the shares have lost 41%, as compared to a 10% rise for the wider FTSE 250 index, and the situation could yet worsen as the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Deutsche Post (XETRA:DPW) continue to encroach into Royal Mail’s territory.

As such, the market consensus of the shares as a 'sell' looks likely to remain firmly in place.

