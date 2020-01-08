Sainsbury's dramatic share price recovery stalls

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

However, much remains to be done, as evidenced by some generally anaemic sales figures. Grocery sales were only marginally higher, General Merchandise dipped 3.9% and the total retail sales number was down by 0.7%.

In terms of outlook, Sainsbury’s has crouched behind the inevitable retail mantra of a competitive and promotional market, alongside an uncertain consumer outlook. This is at a time when the distinctive offerings which would set it apart from its rivals remain unclear, and growth is therefore being ground out at a slow pace.

There are also the headwinds of the phasing of cost reductions and, as previously guided, higher marketing costs, particularly in the approach to the festive period.

This update will do little to maintain some recent positive momentum, whereby the shares have risen by 10% over the last three months. Over the last year, however, shares remain down 13% despite that hike, and compare poorly to the wider FTSE 100 index which has added 10.4% in that period.

Until such time as there is some obvious daylight between Sainsbury’s and its rivals, the current market consensus of the shares as a “hold” is likely to remain firmly in place, particularly with other opportunities beginning to emerge in the sector.

