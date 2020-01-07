Top 22 income stocks for 2020

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

While some of the stocks have been picked for their yield and supporting dividend cover, others are on the list because of the dividend growth expected over the next few years.

B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) is perhaps one of the more surprising selections, given that its forward yield below 3% means it is considered a growth stock rather than an income play.

Peel Hunt says the discount retailer's inclusion reflects hopes for a hearty special dividend once the sale and leaseback of its distribution centre is completed. This may well be followed by further specials with a “degree of regularity in the future”.

Explaining the broker's “buy” recommendation and 450p price target, Peel Hunt analyst Jonathan Pritchard said:

“We believe current trading is robust and with the range continuing to evolve and the property market firmly in B&M's favour, the prospects are good.”

Pritchard has also picked DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) for Peel Hunt's list, with the sofa retailer's 5% yield looking attractive in the wake of the general election result.

He added:

“Political stalemate in recent years badly damaged big-ticket spending, so clarity on that front should bring the shoppers out: after all, the replacement cycle of a sofa cannot widen forever!”

Pritchard pointed out that DFS was highly cash generative and that growth in the dividend could be expected, even though the company still needs to rebuild earnings cover.

The other retail stock on the list is online fashion business N Brown, which is also looking to rebuild fortunes after cutting its dividend by 50% to 7.1p in 2019 financial results.

With tax and customer-related compensation payments now out the way, Peel Hunt expects to see a return to free cash flow generation this year and overall cash generation from 2021. Despite rising by 48% since the beginning of October, the broker notes that shares still trade on price/earnings (PE) multiple of just 6.9x.

Analyst John Stevenson added: “In the short term, earnings remain supported by efficiency savings, giving management time to demonstrate the improved product proposition.

“While the recovery has been protracted, a 7x PE looks far too harsh an assessment and the 4.7% dividend yield remains well covered.”

The story is similar at Provident Financial (LSE:PFG), which has been trading on a relatively low multiple of 7x with a high dividend yield of 8% in 2020 rising to 9.4% in 2021.

The sub-prime lender, which has endured a few difficult years of trading, impressed Peel Hunt with its plans at a recent capital markets day. These include a move to expand its Vanquis bank business into unsecured personal loans and the potential for underlying growth in car finance.