Saj Arshad named ii's new chief commercial officer

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has hired Saj Arshad as chief commercial officer. Saj brings a strong track record of driving business growth through customer transformation for some of the biggest companies in the UK and globally.

Saj joins ii from leading UK retail bank, Santander, where he was chief customer and innovation officer, a position he has held since 2020. In his role, Saj spearheaded the bank’s customer agenda including marketing, sponsorship, customer engagement, digital and innovation.

Prior to Santander, Saj was chief marketing officer at Alshaya Group – the Middle East’s leading retail franchise operation, with over 90 of the world’s best known retail brands, including Starbucks, H&M, Debenhams, American Eagle, and Boots.

Arshad has also worked at a number of other household names, including Bupa, Vodafone, and American Express - building their marketing, digital, data, product and loyalty initiatives.

Saj Arshad, chief commercial officer, interactive investor, says: “I’ve spent much of my career in financial services and worked with some of the world’s largest retail brands, so my focus has always been on customer transformation and innovation. These are all the hallmarks of ii’s incredible growth journey, and the potential to build on that is immense. After a series of innovative launches over the past year, all underpinned by ii’s adaptable subscription service, all the foundations have been laid to begin the next phase of growth. It’s an exciting time to join ii.”

Richard Wilson, chief executive officer, interactive investor, adds: “Bringing in someone of Saj’s calibre is testament to the scale of our ambition, and the opportunities ahead. Saj brings a depth of experiences across financial services and subscription businesses as we begin the next phase of the ii story. Our great value and service will remain key. But we will continue to innovate, disrupt, and harness digitalisation and technology to help customers make informed investment decisions and take control of their financial future.”