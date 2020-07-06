Saltydog’s portfolios sail higher despite difficult six months

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

It's hard to believe that we're already halfway through the year, and what a year it's been.

The first quarter was one of the worst on record. At the end of February/beginning of March, the value of equities all around the world plummeted.

It took the S&P 500 only 22 trading days to fall 30% from its record high which it reached on 19 February. According to data from the Bank of America Securities, that's the fastest drop of this magnitude in history.

In the UK, it was a similar story. On 12 February, the FTSE 100 was still trading above 7,500. On 23 March, it closed below 5,000 for the first time since 2011. It had gone down by a third.

Between the beginning of January and the end of March, all indices in the table below made losses. The Shanghai composite suffered the least, but still went down by 9.8%. The worst, the Brazilian Ibovespa, fell by almost 37%.

Markets then set off on a remarkable recovery.

At the end of April, the FTSE 100 closed just above 5,900, and peaked above 6,500 during trading on 8 June. It had gained 30% from the low in March. Although it hasn’t managed to get any higher, it has just recorded its best quarter since 2010 and, as you can see from the table below, many other indices have done significantly better.