Save the date: 11 October is the launch of the Great British Retirement Survey 2022

interactive investor shares details of the launch of the biggest retirement survey of its kind.

Stress building as cost-of-living crisis derails plans to save

This year’s interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey, now in its fourth year, is framed by a cost-of-living crisis and growing concern about the insufficiency of defined contribution pensions to deliver decent retirement outcomes for millions of workers.

ii’s Great British Retirement Survey, still the biggest retirement survey of its kind with a 10,000 sample size, will give a detailed portrait of the retirement landscape in the UK.

The rising cost of living is now the country’s top financial concern. It’s derailing people’s plans to save, and with young people in particular warning that their finances impact their mental health, the stress is building.

We’ll look into the knock-on effects of the crisis in more detail (plus broader findings), including across gender, those living alone, people on lower incomes and more.

You are invited to join interactive investor for the launch of the Great British Retirement Survey 2022, at 1 pm on 11 October 2022. The event is hosted at The House of St Barnabas, a spectacular Grade-1 listed social enterprise members’ club on 1 Greek Street, Soho, London, which is also is a charity that helps London's homeless back into work.

Hosts include Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor; Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor; Jemma Jackson, Head of PR, interactive investor; Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor and Milly Esmund, PR Manager, interactive investor.

Presentations will also look at the later-life talent drain and what’s driving people to give up work before the state retirement age. And we’ll explore how even parents on low incomes are giving away more than six months’ worth of pay to help their kids on the property ladder.

Working in collaboration with leading market research consultancy, Opinium, responses came from over 10,000 adults at all stages of their retirement journey – including those of a younger working age.

Key findings for discussion include:

The later-life talent drain and what’s driving people to give up work before the state retirement age.

Cost-of-living crisis – impact on mental health

How even parents on low incomes are giving away more than six months’ worth of pay to help their kids on the property ladder.

How savers are welcoming sustainable investing but doing little about it.

The number of retirees who still do not own their own home.

How younger people are breaking the taboos of talking about money.

What the over 55s are doing with their pension lump sums (and whether we should worry about this).

And we ask whether people are unrealistic about how well off they will be in retirement.

Half of the 10,000 total respondents are from a nationally representative sample. The other half comes from the interactive investor community.

The event will be chaired by interactive investor’s Head of PR, Jemma Jackson, with an introduction from ii CEO Richard Wilson. Other presentations will be from Rebecca O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings and Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst.

Start: 12.45 for a 1pm start. Finish: 3pm. A finger buffet lunch will be served.

Venue: The House of St Barnabas, 1 Greek Street. London W1D 4NQ

To sign up for the event, email camilla.esmund@ii.co.uk. Please let us know if you have any dietary requirements.

The House of St Barnabas Employment Academy supports those affected by homelessness get into lasting, paid work. Participants learn their craft in The House of St Barnabas’ famous, not-for-profit club - gaining real-world work experience at reception, the club floor, in the kitchen and in our offices. There will be a chance to hear more about the organisation at the event.