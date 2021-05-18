Set the alarm earlier on pension wake-up packs

Today, The Pensions Regulator (TPR) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have launched a new call for input asking the pensions industry how consumers make decisions about their pension at key points throughout their working lives.

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Time and again, our research has found that unexpected life events can derail retirement plans. There needs to be more tools to help people prepare their finances for both the best and the worst of times – but also for key life events that we might not have thought ahead for.

“Part of the solution is already there. Currently, pension providers are required to distribute at age 50, and every five years until the client’s pension pot is fully crystallised, a ‘wake up’ pack. These include a one-page headline document, setting out the options for people as they consider whether to access their retirement savings under the pension freedoms.

“But we think the alarm needs to be set far sooner, coinciding with key life events, and more engaging online tools should also play a part. They could be invaluable for those going through divorce, for example, to help ensure both parties do not find themselves short-changed at retirement, as is all too often the case currently. It could also prove useful to young adults who have started their first job after finishing university, because the sooner you begin saving, the more time your money has to grow. It’s time for more imagination, and we look forward to feeding back on this call for input.”

interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey

Last year’s survey revealed that unexpected life events wreck the pension plans of one in four

A significant number of people find that their financial plans for retirement suffer major setbacks from life events that are hard to plan for and mitigate. Nearly one in four of our survey respondents reported this happening to them. Illness and divorce were the most frequently cited reasons, along with redundancy, bereavement and caring responsibilities. Many described difficult circumstances that had devastated their retirement finances, with little opportunity to get back on track. Women and people with children were more likely to be affected.

The 2020 interactive investor Great British Retirement Survey was conducted by Core Data between February – July 2020 and more than 12,000 UK adults responded.

Take part in this year's survey here: The ii Great British Retirement Survey 2021