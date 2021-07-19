Shanta Gold: Q2 2021 investor presentation and Q&A

Shanta Gold Ltd is a gold producing company in Tanzania. The group is organized into one main operating segment which includes mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its main project operations are the New luika gold mine, Singida, and Songea. Its New luika gold mine project is located at Chunya administrative district of Mbeya region in the Lupa goldfield of southwest Tanzania. The Singida project is located at Ikungi administrative district of Singida region, central Tanzania and Songea project is situated at Mbinga, Songea administrative districts in the Ruvuma region of southern Tanzania.

Shanta Gold Ltd (LSE:SHG) CEO Eric Zurrin and CFO Luke Leslie present their latest production and operational update and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on the 19 of July 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

