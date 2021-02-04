Shell’s results are ugly – but not unexpected

Recent results from other oil majors paved the way for an uncomfortable read, and Shell (LSE:RDSB)’s results indeed contain some ugly numbers.

Unable to match BP (LSE:BP.)’s profit for the fourth quarter, Shell swung to a loss of $4 billion (£2.94 billion) after a profit of $489 million had been recorded in the third quarter.

For the full year, the difference was particularly marked, with a loss of $21.7 billion comparing to a profit of $15.8 billion in the previous period.

Shell’s last update also included a target of reducing net debt to a figure of $65 billion from the then $73.5 billion. But the figure has actually risen, to $75 billion.

While this includes a reduction of $4 billion over the year, it underlines the need for more cuts to its costs and potential further disposals to attempt to balance the books. Shell’s gearing figure rose by 3% to now stand at 32%, putting further light between this level and the long-term target of 25%.

Earnings for the quarter came in under expectations, with the figure of $393 million having been expected to hit $597 million. At the same time, previous disposals are inevitably having an impact on production numbers, and therefore income, in turn.

The pandemic has clearly had a severe impact on performance, and the oil price in particular. The numbers show the dual effect of over-supply and crippled demand as aircraft stood idle, travel reduced to a trickle and manufacturing all but ceased during lockdown.

As such, Shell is attempting to batten down the hatches on the factors within its control. The reduction of 25%, or $6 billion dollars to capital expenditure and 12%, or $4 billion to operational expenditure are significant achievements. Further fiscal prudence has been shown in maintaining the dividend at a lower level. This may represent a reset, although the shares still have a dividend yield of more than 5%, which is particularly attractive given the current interest rate backdrop.

The more recent partial recovery in the oil price has eased some of the pressure. The shares have reacted with a strong run of late, rising by 47% since the end of October. Over the course of the last year, however, the shares are down 36%, as compared to a decline of 12.5% for the wider FTSE 100.

Even without the volatility of the oil price, Shell must face the longer-term challenge and cost of its energy transition strategy, as do its peers.

The company’s size and experience in the resource world generally will give it more than a fighting chance, even though the immediate path ahead may be rocky. Even so, Shell remains a company which is a favourite among investing die-hards, and the market consensus has recently regained its traditional status as a ‘buy’.