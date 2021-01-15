How alternative energy beat oil and gas on AIM in 2020

The potential for clean energy is enormous, but high valuations already price in expected growth, according to our AIM writer.

AIM-quoted healthcare and mining companies performed strongly last year, but it was the alternative energy subsector that soared during 2020. The London Stock Exchange groups alternative energy, and oil and gas companies into the energy sector, and the alternative energy companies are capitalised at twice the value of the oil and gas companies on AIM. At the beginning of 2020, alternative energy had a market capitalisation of £1 billion and it increased to £7.1 billion by year-end. The share price rises have continued and the combined valuation of these companies has reached £8.1 billion. There have been share issues by these companies, but the share prices of the top four companies have all at least trebled (see table below). This performance contrasts with oil and gas companies, which had a market capitalisation of £6.2 billion at the beginning of 2020, falling to £3.6 billion at the end of the year. There is one oil and gas company in the top 100 AIM companies, compared with four alternative energy companies – and two of those are in the top eight companies. Five of the top 10 companies were oil and gas companies in 2010. Tesla: is Elon Musk’s vast fortune safe?

Five AIM share tips for 2021 Changing over time This is an example of how AIM has changed over the past decade. A decade ago, oil and gas companies accounted for one-fifth of the market capitalisation of AIM, while alternative energy companies were just over 1%. Oil and gas companies account for less than 3% of the current capitalisation of AIM. More than £5 billion worth of shares were traded in alternative energy companies during 2020, compared with £3 billion for oil and gas companies. In 2019, there was £111 million worth of trading in alternative energy shares, which was less than one-quarter of the level in 2010. The four largest AIM-quoted alternative energy companies, all of which are fuel cell developers, currently have a combined value of more than £7 billion, compared to just over £210 million around 10 years ago. These share prices have continued to rise this year. Inspired Energy (LSE:INSE) and oil re-refining company Hydrodec (LSE:HYR) were the only companies in the subsector where the share price fell. Inspired is a company that helps companies to secure the best energy deals, so it is not like the other companies in the subsector. There tend to be historical anomalies in sectors. Advance Energy (LSE:ADV) was previously biofuels company Clean Energy Brazil (albeit a long time ago) and it is still included in the subsector even though it is effectively an oil and gas company. Most of the current alternative energy companies were quoted 10 years ago, when there were 17 in the subsector. That was a lower number than a few years earlier, when there had been a rush of the companies on to the market. The make-up of the subsector was different in 2010. There were biofuels businesses, such as GTL Resources, Clean Energy Brazil and D1 Oils, and solar energy technology companies, including China-based Jetion Solar. Wave power technology developer Ocean Power Technologies moved to the Nasdaq, while other companies were acquired or decided to leave the AIM. Battery technology developer Ilika (LSE:IKA) was included in the alternative energy subsector a decade ago and it has been moved to electronic and electrical equipment. The Ilika share price increased by 595% last year. Most of the company’s revenues come from grants, but Stereax battery production should be scaled up by the beginning of 2022 and more significant revenues will flow through. There is also the longer-term potential for Goliath batteries for electric vehicles. ITM Power (LSE:ITM) is the largest alternative energy company on the AIM. It joined in 2004 when it was valued at £45.7 million. Ceres Power (LSE:CWR) floated a few months later and was worth £66 million. This was a period when there were a flow of fuel cell developers joining the junior market. Investors subsequently lost patience and the share prices slumped.

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