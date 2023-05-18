Should I invest a lump sum, or split my money across the tax year?
18th May 2023 11:08
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As ever, the answers given in our question time episodes are not personal recommendations to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.
Should I invest a large lump sum, or split it up and invest it across the tax year? Is it sensible to switch to an income fund share class to provide retirement income? How risky is it to consolidate my investments? Kyle is joined by Alice Guy, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, to tackle these topics plus LISAs and Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).
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On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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