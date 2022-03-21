Signs of a rebound for funds in these sectors

Saltydog Investor is continuing to keep powder dry, but is keeping a close eye on funds that are trending up.

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At Saltydog Investor we believe that people should actively manage their investments. Why stay in a fund when it continues to go down? And why not invest in an up-and-coming sector if market conditions are changing?

We provide fund performance data on a weekly basis, and let our members know if we are making any changes to our demonstration portfolios. Although we look at them every week, we do not necessarily make changes. Over the last month we have made fewer changes than normal. We are mainly in cash (nearly 90% in the Tugboat and 70% in the Ocean Liner). Last week we did not make any changes, but we did pick up some early signs of a recovery.

As part of our weekly analysis, we look at the overall performance of the Investment Association sectors. We put them into our own Saltydog Groups based on their historic volatility.

The two sectors with the lowest volatility, Standard Money Markets and Short-Term Money Markets, are in our ‘Safe Haven Group’. Then comes our ‘Steady as She Goes’ Group, which contains sectors that have been slightly more volatile in the past. The sectors in this group are Sterling Corporate Bonds, Sterling Strategic Bonds, Sterling High Yield, Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares, Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares, Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares and Targeted Absolute Returns. When we looked at our reports last week, all of these sectors were showing cumulative losses over four, 12 and 26-weeks. Only one had gone up in the previous week, Targeted Absolute Returns which made 0.1%.

Next up the volatility ladder comes the ‘Steady as She Goes’ Group. Here is an extract from last week’s reports showing the sector performance up until 12 March.